Andrew Luck Injury Highlights Weakness Of Colts Roster After Battering By The Rams [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alan Ewart and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The new NFL season may have just kicked off but in the absence of Andrew Luck, it looks like the Indianapolis Colts are set for a very tough early season. The Colts traveled to the L.A. Rams Coliseum without Luck who is recovering from a shoulder injury. As reported by Turf Show Times, the Colts were missing several regulars, including Vontae Davis and Ryan Kelly, but it was Luck’s absence that hurt them most. The scale of the Colts defeat, to a Rams team that broke a seven-game losing streak at their own stadium, was embarrassing, and it served to highlight the weakness of the Colts roster.

If losing 46 – 9 to the Rams wasn’t bad enough news for Colts fans, the latest update on Andrew Luck’s injury will rub salt into the wounds. It has been widely reported that Luck has not entered training yet and that there is no real timeline for his return. With Luck out of contention for the early part of the NFL season, the Colts management made the decision to start with backup quarterback Scott Tolzein.

The Indy Star fiercely criticises that decision, calling the Colts quarterback situation “a mess of their own making.” They go on to say that the Colts management has “an obligation to prepare for the worst-case scenario when dealing with an injury for which there was no firm timetable.”

That “worst case scenario” seems to have arrived, because Scott Tolzein just does not look capable of filling Luck’s shoes well into October. By the time Luck returns from injury, the Indianapolis Colts season could already be over. There is no escaping that fact that Tolzein had a very bad night. He threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns, he only managed to complete one pass on third down, and that was for a four-yard loss on third and 17.

CBS Sports pointed out that the Colts were simply not competitive without Andrew Luck. After the game, Tolzien said that he had let the Colts down and that the Colts have “a lot to improve on, starting with me.”

Andrew Luck’s absence was a huge factor in the manner of the Colts defeat, but this was a collective failure and one which exposes the weaknesses on the Colts roster. The Colts are unable to cope with injuries to key players and that lack of depth is likely to cost them dearly as the NFL season progresses.

[Featured Image by Jae C. Hong/AP Images]