When I should have been doing something beneficial or a bit more constructive, I was wasting time at a bar, or inside of a pub. Because of this, most of the crucially important moments of my adulthood have been inspired, desired, motivated, and executed on a barstool or in a bar toilet. The idea for my first novel struck, as darts flew over my head at Waxy O’Connor in London. I met the woman of my dreams choking on a peanut shell at The Times in Boston. I found the engagement ring I would propose to her cousin with, atop a urinal cake at The Attic in Kingstown, but waited until The Fiddlers Green, in San Francisco, to ask for one of their hands in marriage. I trumpeted the depths of my love in front of the drunken staff and staggering patronage, much to her discomfiture and that of her cousin. She said no, then walked out of the door, before she was hit by a taxicab.

You would think cab drivers had an obligation to stop after, running someone over, but it turns out, they do not, especially if they are yellow. I was only able to identify the cab that ran over my beloved Caroline, by the ad on the roof which featured a cartoon horse in his underwear. Bojack Horseman was the signature scribbled beneath the smirking equine, and a subscription to Netflix is where I would find him. The cab driver, on the other hand, would be harder to find because scores of other taxis were festooned with taxi top advertisements, many with an anthropomorphic horse in his skivvies.

My apartment sits above a brewery — a place I no longer support because I am no longer welcomed — and when I should have been mourning, or at least serving some other purpose, I was binging on episodes of Bojack Horseman, courtesy of the brewer’s wifi.

Season 1: A man horse with John Stamos hair and a Bill Cosby sweater.

Season 2: “Very obviously three kids stacked on top of each other under a trench coat.”

Season 3: The fat buck-toothed kid’s real name is Hitler.

Season 4: I am Bojack

If I could fill the missing component in my life by proclaiming, “this show is my life!” I would, but that would be cliché. Instead, I have come up with the only other meaningful phrase of solidarity since John F. Kennedy’s “Ich bin ein Berliner” and that is “I am Bojack.”

When the show first aired back in August of 2014, the New York Times called it “hilarious and ribald.” They may not know it, but I too have been known to arouse great merriment and offense; my Rodney Dangerfield impression is second only to my impression of Roger Dangerfield. The show’s sophomore season took cues from its premiere, by starting off droll before building to inane jesting, which happens to be ridiculously funny when segments pop into your head, long after you have finished watching. Lenny Turtletaub’s slow gait gets me, all the time.

“Netflix’s BoJack Horseman evolved from frothy talking-animal Hollywood satire to character-rich treatise on depression in its first season, deepened and darkened into one of TV’s best shows in its second season and gallops into its third season with a profound confidence.” The Hollywood Reporter’s Dan Flenberg, opined in 2016.

I promised myself, I would not watch every episode of the fourth season in one sitting, in an attempt to shorten the time it takes to wait for the fifth. That promise would soon be null, as it was made inside a coffee shop, while I waited for the bar next door to open.

It’s September 8, 2017. Half of my day is spent in an alcohol abetted blackness, asleep under my kitchen table. When I awake, it takes but a few seconds for me to recognize my broken toaster on the counter. Last week it was a broken down tractor at a construction site, but that’s neither here nor there. It takes 26 minutes for me to realize that Bojack was not in the season’s first episode. Several episodes in and there is a young horse-faced girl named Hollyhock, with a diamond patch on her nose just like Bojacks. If I had a nickel for every time some bastard knocked on my door with a benign familiarity.

Hollyhock is in search of her ninth father because, despite what some may say, it still takes a village. I must remember to preface this article with a warning note that reads SPOILER ALERT, so I don’t disappoint fans of the show. Okay, where was I?

Oh yes, Hollyhock is voiced by Aparna Nancherla, adding to the already talented ensemble of mainstays and guest voices this season. American Stanislavsky Theater alum Vincent D’Onofrio sheds a few pounds to play his younger self in a television pilot. The fourth season of Bojack Horseman proceeds from a great deal of cultural experiences to magnify melancholy, arrogance, and regret in ways we are all accustomed, but is less piteous when it involves a horse. A horse named Bojack, or a cat who happens to share the same name as the dead girl I was to marry. Eat your heart out George Clooners. Wait a minute… heart. I heart Bojack… I am Bojack. Yeah, that could work.

