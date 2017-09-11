Portland, Oregon, And Vancouver, Washington, Protests See Antifa Arrests [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Philip Fairbanks and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Portland, Oregon, was to be the site of a rally by Patriot Prayer. In keeping with the recent trend, the rally was met with a counter-protest, and tensions mounted between the opposing factions. According to the Portland Police, seven people have been arrested during multiple protests during a permitted march in downtown Portland. The protest, held in Terry Schrunk Plaza, Waterfront Park, and other areas downtown, resulted in road shutdowns.

Portland Stands United Against Hate (PSUAH) were in attendance and held a march. Police arrested several demonstrators who were armed with multiple weapons including rocks, irritant smoke bombs, and various other projectiles. Counter-protestors hurled the projectiles at police officers, two of whom have sustained minor injuries as a result.

Below is an official statement from Portland Police.

“The intent of law enforcement today was to provide a safe environment for all participants, non-participants, and community members while ensuring the peaceful exercise of the First Amendment.”

Portland Police have been keeping the public updated via their Twitter feed, offering information, updates, and photos of some of the weapons confiscated during the event. Some protesters left the area for Vancouver, Washington. Portland Police Bureau has sent personnel to support authorities in Vancouver.

Resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer, harassment, disorderly conduct, attempted theft, and assault on a police officer were among the charges doled out. Agencies involved in managing the safety of the event included the Portland Police Bureau, Oregon State Police, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Protective Service, Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, and Portland Fire and Rescue.

Portland Police will be reviewing video and images of the event today to further investigate anyone involved in criminal activity who are not currently in custody.

Portland Police ask anyone with information to come forward. It can be shared anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Oregon by texting CRIMES (247637), online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/submit_online_tip.php or by calling 503-823-HELP (4357).

After things got sticky in Salmon Park in Portland, organizer and Patriot Prayer spokesman Joey Gibson announced a venue change. The counter-protesters followed, however.

Police had to ensure the safety of protesters from counter-protesters, having the demonstrators leave eight at a time, shielded by officers.

“As you know in Vancouver, [police] don’t mess around. This is a way for us to continue to be peaceful,” Gibson informed followers in video published at Facebook. “If Antifa wants to come over, it’s going to be a problem for them.”

Patriot Prayer has been defamed as a “White Supremacist” organization, but considering one of their most active members is a Samoan, that seems unlikely. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler had the following to say of the event.

“On Sunday, Portland will find itself – once again – in the middle of national events, as demonstrators and counter-demonstrators converge on our city. This is not the first set of demonstrations in Portland. This will not be the last. But how we conduct ourselves as a community will send a message about our city to the rest of the nation. “Portland rejects racism, bigotry, and xenophobia. We reject white supremacy. Messages of hate are not welcome in Portland. We have seen – far too often – how these words of hate can quickly turn to acts of violence. Portland also rejects violence. “Around the country, we’ve seen demonstrations that have involved arrests and illegal acts. My hope is that we are better than that. We can do it better. We can do it the Portland way. In Portland we celebrate diversity, we stand up for others, we promote unity, and we practice non-violence. “Over recent weeks, my office has worked closely with the Portland Police Bureau, as well as state, local and federal officials, on plans to protect the safety of everyone who chooses to demonstrate on Sunday. Portland Police will focus on ensuring that people’s right for freedom of expression and speech is protected. However, illegal behavior is not acceptable. “We will not tolerate acts of violence. We will not tolerate vandalism. We will not tolerate criminal behavior. I call on everyone who plans on demonstrating here Sunday to do so peacefully, to help ensure that everyone goes home safely.”



Most recently, allegations of a truck attempting to run into the counter-protesters was reported by an eyewitness via Twitter. This story will be updated as more information is available.

UPDATE: The driver of a black truck that sped through the streets has been arrested in Vancouver. Some members of the crowd allege that the truck was attacked by masked Antifa counter-protesters before it rushed through the streets.

