Jessa Seewald Fed Up With Parenting Advice? Admits She Is Not A Perfect Mother [Opinion]

Jessa Seewald is a busy mom of two little boys and she also loves to post photos of her growing family on social media. Of course, that means that people will scrutinize everything that they see in the snapshots she shares as well. However, the reality star decided that this time she would put a stop to the negative comments before they even start.

Jessa had actually reposted a sweet photo of her almost-2-year-old son, Spurgeon, on her Instagram account on Saturday. The picture was originally posted by her brother-in-law, Jeremy Vuolo. Uncle Jeremy thought that Spurgeon looked quite dapper in the photo and wanted to share it. Little did he know that there would be a “bottle gate” over his innocent post. It ended up sparking the never-ending comments about whether a child his age should still be drinking from a bottle instead of a sippy cup.

Little Spurgeon is adorable sitting in a chair all decked out for what looked to be his uncle Joe’s wedding to Kendra Caldwell. They were married on Friday with the whole Duggar family in attendance. The 22-month-old son of Ben and Jessa Seewald even sported a cute jacket for the occasion. However, some people were more focused on the bottle that was hanging from his mouth instead of his dapper outfit and cuteness overload.

Leave it to Jessa to put those negative comments to rest before they got out of hand. She reposted the photo letting everyone know just how it is. As a proud mom, she explained how Spurgeon still likes his milk in a bottle, but also drinks water from a cup.

“Yes, he’s 22 months old. Yes, he drinks water from a sippy cup, and yes, he still prefers to drink much of his milk/kefir from his bottle — especially before nap/bedtime.”

In addition, she also admitted that she would have liked to continue breast feeding her little guy until he was two, but he had weaned himself already. And just to make sure that everyone knows that she is aware all that is being said about her parenting skills, she told everyone that they could leave their “perfect” parenting advice for her.

“If you are experiencing anxiety over this, please share all your wisdom and perfect parenting advice in the comments section below.”

There are always people who come out of the woodwork to offer their negative comments, or to spit out what someone is doing wrong, and their words can sometimes be swift and sharp. They always have to give out their expert advice, especially when it comes to how the TLC reality stars raise their kids. The Duggar family have all had their parenting skills questioned, whether it was having their kids in a car without a car seat (even if it was really just parked in the driveway) or using a baby sling the wrong way.

Last month was the “double bottle gate” after the Duggar family shared a photo of Spurgeon with not just one, but two bottles hanging from his mouth. That may have started the whole bottle vs. sippy cup debate on social media, so Jessa decided to just nip it in the bud this time.

What are your thoughts on what Jessa Seewald told her fans? Be sure to watch the new season of Counting On beginning on September 11 on TLC.

