Get To Know Singer-Songwriter Garek Through The Hilariously Shady ‘Mr. Kellyanne Conway’ [Opinion]

Wisconsin native Garek has been churning out some of the best pop tunes you’ve probably never heard since 2012, but his latest offering, the hilariously shady “Mr. Kellyanne Conway,” is proof positive that the performer is one who deserves all of your attention.

In the visual for the catchy number, which dropped just recently, the man born Garrett Kotecki discards the glitz and glam from some of his past videos, including “Save the Queen” from his phenomenal Take the King LP, as NewNowNext provides, and his rock-themed take of Katy Perry’s “E.T.,” for a down-at-home vibe that both displays his natural beauty — seriously, the dude’s gorgeous — and fanciful and fun attitude that some have compared to a combination of Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails fame and Lady Gaga.

In 2016, writers for Queerty paid high compliments to Garek for another tune, the equally catchy “G**damn Dizzy Kids,” posed around Kotecki’s past connections to Disney and Nickelodeon.

“After moving to New York City with big musical dreams,” Queerty wrote, “Garek scored an internship at a music production house writing and singing demos for the likes of Disney and Nickelodeon.”

“The assembly-line nature of the kids corporate music scene proved a poor fit for the out musician, and we really can’t blame him there. So the ghostwriter-gone-rogue turned his talents on the beast that trained him.”

“I was tired of making music for the machine,” Garek explained to Queerty in 2016 following the release of “G**damn Dizzy Kids,” “so, instead of feeding the machine, I set out to starve it.”

“I used the formulas I was privy to as a ghostwriter (big, bouncy choruses, bright, catchy hooks and contemptible, chantey nonsense), but used it in a way that allowed me to spread my message. I refuse to settle for the sea of mediocrity that has become the standard for this generation’s music.”

While some of Garek’s lyrics might be considered strong to those who prefer a bit more sweetness with their music tastes, he once assured NewNowNext in 2012 that most of his songs aren’t meant to be taken too seriously.

“There’s this darkness to [my music],” he expressed, “but it doesn’t have to be so serious like death metal. There can be this sarcasm to it, too, which I really appreciate.”

Check out Garek’s “Mr. Kellyanne Conway” below and feel free to follow him on Facebook and Twitter. Also, Garek’s Take the King LP can be streamed in full on Spotify.

