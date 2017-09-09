Sam Smith New Music — Listen To ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ Here [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Todd Betzold and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

While we move into the fall season, many of us have been disappointed to say goodbye to summer. However, it has been an amazing time for music lovers, as Sam Smith released his first new single in two years. Yes, we have new Sam Smith music to listen to, so check out “Too Good At Goodbyes” below.

The last time we heard from Sam Smith was 2015, when he released “Writing’s On The Wall” from Spectre. That song happened to be the first James Bond theme song to hit No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart. We all know he can create hits and that just proved it even more.

Now he is coming back to create even more hits, as his first new single is perfect Sam Smith. The new single is written with his longstanding collaborators, Jimmy Napes and Stargate. In the single, you get to hear Smith join with a choir, as the song builds and builds. It also happens to show off the amazing range in Sam Smith’s voice. This new track from Sam Smith is supposed to set the tone of what to expect from him in the future.

“[The song is] about a relationship I was in and it’s basically about getting good at getting dumped. It’s been a long while since I’ve put any music out and I feel that this first single sets the tone of what is to come.”

We have all been anxiously waiting for new Sam Smith music. He got off to an amazing start with his music career, as his debut album, InThe Lonely Hour, was a huge hit. It hit the No. 1 spot in the U.K. and sold more than 12 million units worldwide. Smith is only 25-years-old, yet he has already won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, three Brit Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, and four Grammys. That is some winning record, right?

UNBELIEVABLY excited to announce four intimate shows in Los Angeles, New York, London and Berlin next week. Cannot wait to sing for you again xx A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Sep 8, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Expect those numbers to go even higher with a new Sam Smith album in the future. And thanks to the release of this new single, Smith has announced he will play four dates this month. He will kick things off on Sept. 11 in Los Angeles, then head east with stops in New York (Sept. 13), London (Sept. 15) and, finally, Berlin (Sept. 18). No venues have been confirmed yet for these performances.

So, what do you think of the new Sam Smith single?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]