No, Jennifer Lawrence Did Not Say Hurricanes Are Mother Nature’s Punishment For Electing Trump [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rob Cotton and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Jennifer Lawrence is currently making the rounds promoting her new movie, Mother!, which premiered earlier this week at the Venice Film Festival, and she has provoked the ire of right wing media in the process. According to E! News, a recent interview on Britain’s Channel 4 News turned to a discussion about a recent written statement issued by Darren Aronofsky, the director of Mother!, who also happens to be currently dating Jennifer Lawrence. Responding to the dark and foreboding statement made by Aronofsky, which begins by stating “It is a mad time to be alive,” and goes on to detail some troubling facts about the state of our world, Lawrence was asked about her thoughts on climate change.

“It’s scary to know that climate change is due to human activity and we continue to ignore it, and the only voice that we really have is through voting,” Jennifer Lawrence told Channel 4 News, going on to mention that the election of Trump was something she found troubling in light of the emergency that is man-made climate change. “And we voted, and it was really startling. You’re watching these hurricanes now and it’s hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature’s rage or wrath.”

It’s clear that Jennifer Lawrence was linking the severity of the hurricanes to climate change, and not stating that they are some metaphysical retribution for the United States electing Trump, but that’s not stopping right wing smear merchants at Fox News, Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire, or Paul Joseph Watson of Alex Jones’s Infowars from bending the truth to promote the dishonest narrative that Lawrence is promoting the idea that the hurricanes are nature’s punishment against the United States for electing Donald Trump.

What’s likely upsetting these right wing disinformation merchants busy trying to smear Jennifer Lawrence with this ridiculous accusation is that she had the nerve to mention her view that climate change is the result of human activity. Despite the overwhelming scientific consensus in the scientific community that climate change is influenced by human activity, many on the right resist that narrative at every turn. According to NASA, the evidence for the human influence on climate change is overwhelming.

“Ninety-seven percent of climate scientists agree that climate-warming trends over the past century are very likely due to human activities,” NASA’s website states. “Most of the leading scientific organizations worldwide have issued public statements endorsing this position.”

Despite the broad scientific consensus, President Donald Trump has called man-made climate change a hoax and that view is shared by many on the political right. According to the New York Times, the opposition to the scientific community’s consensus on climate change can largely be traced to well-funded propaganda campaigns linked to power players in the fossil fuel industry, such as Charles and David Koch, and to politicians such as Mitch McConnell, who represent states that depend heavily on the coal-mining industry.

Jennifer Lawrence may be feeling some heat from climate deniers on the right for her statement on climate change, but she should rest assured that the vast majority of people who actually study the issue and know what they’re talking about have her back.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]