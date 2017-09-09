Charlie Sheen In ‘9/11’ Movie With Whoopi Goldberg? Bizarre? Controversial? No Just Deep [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Charlie Sheen and Whoopi Goldberg? It’s hard to even form a sentence with these two costar’s names, but add in 9/11, and it’s a mind explosion or perhaps more of an implosion. People who haven’t even seen the movie hate it enough to boycott. Some families of 9/11 victims are reportedly furious.

9/11 with Whoopi Goldberg and Charlie Sheen is not what people would expect though. While people who haven’t seen the movie hate it vehemently, and the critics are critical, of 318 people who have actually seen the film 71 percent liked it according to Rotten Tomatoes.

9/11 is not any sort of debate between Whoopi Goldberg and Charlie Sheen, nor are any real theories or views on the topic deeply explored, even by Charlie Sheen. Instead, 9/11 is about five people stuck in an elevator at the worst possible time.

9/11 is an adaptation of the stage play, Elevator by Patrick Carson. The movie, 9/11, was largely filmed inside an elevator where Charlie Sheen’s character is trapped with four others. Most of the other scenes are filmed in a small concrete room with many monitors, where Whoopi Goldberg’s character works.

Whoopi Goldberg’s Metzie is the elevator operator, who can view the larger situation, from the monitors in her office, and even get the news about that fatal day. It’s 9/11, and Whoopi Goldberg’s character alone knows five people are trapped in an elevator during one of the worst disasters in American history.

Charlie Sheen, Gina Gershon, Luis Guzman, Wood Harris and Olga Fonda, portray Jeffrey Cage, and his wife Eve, Eddie, Michael, and Tina. These 9/11 characters are human, and flawed according to Blue Ray.

Charlie Sheen and Gina Gershon as Jeffrey and Eve Cage are bickering again. It’s a strong reminder that on the real 9/11, victims had no idea what the day held in store for them. It was a normal day as Whoopi Goldberg’s Metzie heads to work.

9/11‘s saving grace is frankly it’s talented cast. People have forgotten that apart from their real life personalities and comedic roles, Charlie Sheen and Whoopi Goldberg are fabulously talented dramatic actors. Likewise, Gina Gershon, Luis Guzman, Wood Harris and Olga Fonda portray their complex and sometimes less than likable roles perfectly.

What 9/11 sacrificed in special effects, action and the bigger picture of that fateful day, is more than reimbursed by veteran actors like Charlie Sheen and Whoopi Goldberg. The raw emotions of Charlie Sheen’s Jeffrey, Whoopi Goldberg’s Metzie, as well as Eve, Michael and the rest, who only a few moments before thought this was just the start of a normal workday are extremely real thanks to Charlie Sheen Whoopi Goldberg and the rest of the cast. Now, suddenly they are in a life-threatening crisis and the drama is authentic.

While 9/11 has taken significant criticism, Charlie Sheen Whoopi Goldberg and the rest of the cast deliver as performers, and perhaps 9/11 portrays the experience of 9/11 victims more accurately than some of the more elaborate films on the topic.

Long before Charlie Sheen ever expressed an interest in the conspiracy theories surrounding 9/11, and before Whoopi Goldberg developed the ideology now frequently expressed on The View, people caught up in the World Trade Center tragedy, had limited knowledge what was happening.

The Elevator as presented in 9/11 with Charlie Sheen and Whoopi Goldberg is a realistic representation of human beings trapped, afraid, and still determined to make it out alive. Film producer Warren Ostergard explained to the Charleston Post and Courier 9/11 was about humanity, not terrorism.

“It’s not a movie about terrorism, but more so about humanity, people coming together from all walks of life. There were hundreds of people stuck on elevators that we don’t know of,” says Ostergard. “We never heard their story. So, it’s grounded in truth, but the characters are fictionalized.”

9/11 with Whoopi Goldberg and Charlie Sheen is in Theaters this weekend.

[Featured Image Raymond Hagans And Vianney Le Caer/AP Images]