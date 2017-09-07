Hurricanes Irma, Jose, And Katia? Michio Kaku Says 2017 Hurricane Season To Be ‘Worst In Memory’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Hurricanes Irma, Jose, and Katia are lined up in the Atlantic. Michio Kaku said Harvey was “just the beginning” of a long and dangerous hurricane season.

Now, following Michio Kaku’s line of reasoning, Irma, Katia, and Jose are still just the start of hurricane season. Hurricane season lasts until the end of November, and conditions are currently perfect for the formation of deadly and devastating hurricanes.

Michio Kaku warned that hurricanes like Irma, Katia, and Jose are fueled by warm water. The Gulf of Mexico is two degrees warmer than usual, and Michio Kaku advises the coastal population to “watch out.”

“Watch out, there could be more monster Hurricanes to come.”

Hurricane Irma is a category 5 hurricane, while Hurricanes Jose and Katia are still small at only category 1. Of course, Irma, Katia, and Jose are still over warm water and growing. What does this mean for Katia and Irma?

The Michio Kaku interview with CBS (in the video below) explains that a category 1 hurricanes like Jose and Katia have 75 to 95-mph winds. Category 2 hurricanes have 96- to 110-mph winds. Category 4 hurricanes are more devastating with 131- to 154-mph winds.

Hurricane Irma is a category 5 hurricane. That means her winds are in excess of 155 miles per hour. Category 5 is the highest category, but Irma is above average even as a category 5. Irma, now the size of Texas, displayed steady 185-mph winds for an “astounding 35 hours.” Hurricane Irma ravaged the Bahamas, according to Weather.com.

Michio Kaku explains that any storm with winds below 75 miles per hour is categorized as a tropical storm. All hurricanes start as a gentle breeze off the coast of Africa, according to Michio Kaku. Some grow into tropical storms as they cross the Atlantic. Some never grow beyond that, and many never make landfall.

Hurricanes Katia and Jose have made their journey as tropical storms and are now growing, just as Michio Kaku explained. Katia and Jose are potential threats.

Hurricanes like Harvey and Irma become category 5 hurricanes, increasing their wind speed until they strike land. As LiveScience explains, hurricanes are “the most powerful storms on earth,” according to NASA.

Jose and Katia are still growing. Will they become category 3 or even category 5 hurricanes? Only time will tell, but Irma is one of the strongest hurricanes on record, while Jose and Katia gain strength in the same conditions.

Michio Kaku explains that once a category 5 hurricane like Irma comes ashore, it slows down due to their friction with the ground. As a category 5, Irma could quickly become a category 3 hurricane again once she makes landfall because she is no longer fueled by the warm water. However, as long as Irma remains over water, she’s strong.

Hurricane Irma, a category 5, is taking aim at the southern tip of Florida, according to CNN, after which Irma could threaten the entire Southeastern coast. Irma’s younger siblings, Jose and Katia, as predicted by the words of Michio Kaku, are waiting in the wings and gaining strength.

Michio Kaku, who spoke with CBS during Hurricane Harvey on August 26, has been proven correct. Michio Kaku’s words now hang eerily, almost prophetically over the situation with hurricanes Irma, Jose, and Katia. Yet, Michio Kaku’s point of view is firmly based in science, not prophecy.

As Hurricane Irma caused utter devastation in the Bahamas, Houston is still flooded from the devastating floods of Hurricane Harvey, as Michio Kaku explained. Harvey stalled over Houston, flooding the city in the process. What will Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia do?

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose, and Katia were spawned in the warm waters of the Atlantic and Gulf. Irma, Katia, and Jose are being fueled by the perfect conditions described by Michio Kaku for superstorm Hurricanes.

Hurricane Katia is expected to strike Mexico, aiming eventually for the inland capital of Mexico City. Katia, still a category 1 hurricane, is fueling up. How strong Hurricane Katia could be by the time she strikes Mexico is yet unknown.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Michio Kaku Introduces Free Online Berkeley Course: The Science Of Happiness [Opinion]

Michio Kaku, Elon Musk, And Bill Nye Say Goodbye Big Oil: Energy Is Free From Sun, Wind, And Sea [Opinion]

Stephen Hawking, Michio Kaku, And Other Scientists On God: The Existence And Mind Of God [Opinion]

Michio Kaku On Fukushima 2017: ‘Nuclear Fission Is A Faustian Bargain’ [Opinion]

Meanwhile, Hurricane Jose, also still a category 1, gathers strength on a northwestern path through the Atlantic. Will Hurricane Jose strike the east coast at the southern or northern beaches? With Jose, it is really too soon to tell.

Michio Kaku has explained the science behind hurricanes like Harvey, Irma, Jose, and Katia, but their strength and landfall locations are still yet to be seen.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini and Lionel Cironneau/AP Images]