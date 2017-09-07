Green Bay Packers: 5 Things To Watch In Week 1 Vs. Seahawks [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are set to kick off the 2017 NFL season this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. It is a game that they have been waiting for since losing in the NFC Championship Game last year to the Atlanta Falcons. On paper, the Packers once again look like a serious contender in the NFC.

Most teams would be viewed as a Super Bowl contender simply by having Rodgers under center. The best quarterback in the NFL can power a team almost anywhere, although the last couple of years has shown that Green Bay needed to bring in more help for Rodgers.

Ted Thompson is not known for being aggressive in free agency, but that changed a bit this offseason. He went out and brought in star tight end Martellus Bennett, while also signing tight end Lance Kendricks to give Rodgers two more weapons. Green Bay also signed former 49ers’ defenders Ahmad Brooks and Quinton Dial to free agent deals to beef up their defense.

Needless to say, the Packers know that their window isn’t unending. Rodgers has brought one Super Bowl to Green Bay, but that isn’t enough for him or the franchise.

All of that being said, what five things should Green Bay fans be on the lookout for in Week 1 against the Seahawks?

How Does Ty Montgomery Look at RB?

Perhaps the biggest question mark for the Packers’ offense is how Ty Montgomery will look at running back. He is taking over after converting from wide receiver last season. Green Bay believes that Montgomery is a true No. 1 running back and will hope to see proof immediately.

"Ty Montgomery is our starting running back…He's a big part of what we do & how we play." -Coach McCarthy pic.twitter.com/WmDZkjH0io — Packers Nation (@GOPackersNation) September 6, 2017

Can Kevin King Improve the Packers’ Secondary?

Green Bay needed to beef up their cornerback depth and drafted Kevin King in the 2017 NFL Draft. King is a big corner and will likely be asked to handle a large role as a rookie. He won’t have an easy time of it, but the Packers believe that their rookie can make an immediate impact.

Is the Pass Rush Up to Par?

Nick Perry and Clay Matthews are hoping to form one of the deadliest pass rushing duos in the NFL this season. Green Bay’s secondary may have some holes, but a top-notch pass rush could help patch that hole. Putting pressure on Russell Wilson is a must this week and it will be intriguing to see if the defense rises to the challenge.

Green Bay has welcomed 3 new defenders over the past 4 days.#Packers working to get new additions up to speed ????: https://t.co/5QY41y0OVl pic.twitter.com/9cLQjyX8gp — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 6, 2017

Will Martellus Bennett Boost the Offense?

Rodgers and Bennett did not have the chance to play much together in the preseason, but they did hook up on a three-yard touchdown. They seemed to have good chemistry already, which could take the Packers’ offense to the next level. Bennett is one of the most talented targets that Rodgers has had and his presence should give the offense a major boost.

How Much Pressure Is Rodgers Under?

Replacing the talent that the Packers have lost on their offensive line is not easy. Green Bay lost both T.J. Lang and J.C. Tretter this past offseason in free agency. Keeping Rodgers upright is always a key and seeing how much pressure Rodgers is under will be something to watch.

