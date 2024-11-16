One of Donald Trump's Close Allies Reportedly Infuriates His Wife Melania Trump

Kari Lake, who, much like Donald Trump, alleged that her Arizona governor race was rigged, spent some time at Mar-a-Lago last year. This reportedly made Melania Trump quite unhappy, fueling rumors that not all was well between the couple.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump walk to the White House residence as they exit Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 11, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer)

On The Daily Beast's podcast The New Abnormal, reporter Zach Petrizzo talked about a People Magazine article titled, Kari Lake Appears at Mar-a-Lago More than Melania Trump and ‘Practically Lives’ in a Suite. Petrizzo mentioned that it’s something that ticks off the former First Lady. He said, “Those types of headlines–Trump, of course, has printed out story after story, he runs through a stack of papers or whatever have you– typically many of these types of stories will go to the waste bin," as reported by She Knows.

He added, "But stories about Melania Trump, I mean, really get kind of scrutinized because he has to see her." The reporter argued that Donald and Melania frequently have dinners, and it’s clear that Melania and her team are very aware of the headlines— with this one particularly not sitting well with her. Interestingly, at a recent rally in Tucson, Arizona, Donald gave a new nickname to Lake, praising her as tough on border issues and an outstanding individual. Lake, at the time, was eyeing for the Arizona Senate seat held by Kyrsten Sinema. However, earlier this month her Democratic opponent Ruben Gallego won the race with 50.1% of the vote.

Trump at the time had gushed, "She is tough on the border so if you don't mind I am going to call her Border Kari Lake. From now on it's Border Kari Lake. She is a fantastic person. I have known her for a long time. I was one of the early people that endorsed her and I will tell you she is tough, tough, tough on the border and you know let's think it over." As reported by Newsweek, Trump later returned to the nickname during his speech and said, "Border Kari Lake, thank you, thank you border Kari. I am giving her a take, you know when I give people takes it stays. But that's a good one, she is going to be great."

When rumors about Donald and Lake started to spread last year, her senior adviser dismissed the allegations as ridiculous. A statement read, "Kari Lake often speaks at events all over the country in support of America First candidates and organizations; and when she does have the honor of being invited to speak at the beautiful Mar-a-Lago, she overnights at Hilton properties in Palm Beach with her loving husband of 25 years." Lake’s alleged visits to Mar-a-Lago occurred several months after Trump officially began his bid for the 2024 presidency and after insiders disclosed that Lake was trying to secure a position as his vice president.

