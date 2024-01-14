The Ultimate Pet Rich List, compiled by Cats.com, rates the "world's wealthiest and most influential pets." The list includes some of the most well-known, profitable, and popular animals with sizable social media followings and isn't simply restricted to cats. Olivia Benson, Taylor Swift's adored Scottish Fold named after Mariska Hargitay's Law & Order: SVU heroine, comes in third place.

The sisters, Meredith Grey Swift and Olivia Benson Swift, on the set of the music video, "ME!" not realizing they are about to get a new brother...#TaylorSwift #Cats pic.twitter.com/oc5B9S1oRD — Patricia Real Not Visionary or Fictitious Prewitt (@thePumamama) January 3, 2024

Also Read: Model Molly Sims Confesses to ‘Hiding in the Bushes’ for Taylor Swift at the ‘Eras Tour’ Film Premiere

According to the website, Benson's earnings from costarring with Swift in many music videos, a clothing line, and high-profile commercial appearances for Diet Coke and Keds trainers total $97 million. In contrast, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce, is projected to have a $40 million net worth by 2024. As per Page Six reports, the two-time Super Bowl winner is in the third year of a four-year contract for $57.25 million with the Chiefs. His contract calls for $22.75 in "guaranteed" funds in addition to his $14,312,500 yearly wage. Additionally, Kelce's endorsement contracts with Nike, Dick's Sporting Goods, McDonald's, and Papa John's boost his net worth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Swift publicly professes her love for her three cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, who are part of her pet family. In several of her music videos as well as on her social media accounts, all three cats have made many cameos. The celebrity's pets appeared on her 2020 Christmas card, too, dressed in adorable winter attire against a black-and-white backdrop that referenced her folklore album from the same year. In 2014, Swift welcomed Olivia Benson, her second cat, home. Olivia even had the opportunity to meet her namesake in 2015. Swift posted a video of Hargitay snuggling with the white cat as she bent down to feed her. She also made appearances in the ME! music video and in Deadpool 2. When Olivia appeared in an outtake from an AT&T commercial campaign with Swift in 2017, she got her own spotlight. In 2018, The Scottish Fold even assisted Swift in getting ready for her stadium tour, Reputation. The singer shared a picture of Olivia stretching while gazing at the camera: "We are all stretching to prep for that tour choreo."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Also Read: Swifties Fall For a Ponzi Scheme Featuring DeepFake Taylor Swift Promoting a Le Creuset Giveaway

A Bloomberg News article stated that Swift, whose estimated net worth is $1.1 billion, has officially joined the billionaire club. This is a higher estimate than the last one from Forbes, which placed the pop star's net worth at an astounding $740 million in 2023. Her record-breaking Eras Tour, acting, directing, merchandising, brand partnerships, real estate holdings, enormous album sales, songwriting royalties, and acting all contribute to her enormous net worth. Swift's parents' success in the finance industry allowed her to be born into at least some generational riches. Truly catchy songs, astute marketing, endorsements, and skillful bargaining (even with industry titans like Apple) combined with a devoted fan base of Swifties eager to purchase merchandise, meet-and-greet passes, multiple copies of the same albums, and tickets to her concerts—all of this adds up to a lot.

More from Inquisitr

Here's The True Story Behind the Viral Video of a ‘Rejected’ Proposal at a Taylor Swift Concert

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Love Story Gave Fans 'Hope' To Cope With a Tough Year