OJ Simpson Was Quietly Cremated in Las Vegas After Passing away Peacefully From Cancer, Lawyer Says

OJ Simpson's lawyer disclosed that the former football star had been cremated in Las Vegas and passed away feeling at peace, with no desire for sympathy from others, as detailed by The US Sun. His ashes are set to be scattered at an undisclosed location, and a private memorial service is being arranged, according to his lawyer Malcolm LaVergne. Simpson, who battled prostate cancer, died last Wednesday surrounded by his family. His cremation aligns with his final wishes, LaVergne stated, adding that a larger memorial service is not expected to occur for some time.

As per the Las Vegas lawyer, Simpson informed his children about his preferred location for scattering his ashes. However, the exact location is known only to them, and all four have agreed to honor his wishes, as detailed by the Daily Mail. LaVergne said, "OJ wouldn't want anyone to feel sad for him. He'd tell you straight up, man, he's had a great life, happy life, certainly, he had his trials and tribulations. But his last seven years were fantastic, so he wouldn't want anyone feeling sorry for him." He added, "He would have liked a few more years to see his grandkids get a little bit older. But he was basically content at the end."

Simpson was renowned as one of the NFL's greatest running backs, achieving notable success with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, earning him the title of the game's most valuable player in 1973. Following his retirement in 1979, he transitioned into a highly paid sports commentator. Simpson also became a prominent figure in Hertz car rental advertisements and ventured into acting, starring in the Naked Gun series and No Place To Hide alongside Drew Barrymore. However, his accomplishments in both football and entertainment were marred by his trial and the ensuing controversial acquittal.

The trial centered around the murders of Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman. Their bodies were discovered stabbed to death at Brown's Los Angeles condominium just after midnight on June 13, 1994. Meanwhile, Simpson's last year was spent in a lavish Las Vegas golf community, a choice made to be near his youngest son, Justin, who was also named as an executor of his will. Justin, a realtor, is married to Alycia Browne, and they have two children together. A source close to the family revealed that Simpson's health declined rapidly during this time.

The insider said, "I last saw him two weeks ago and he was gray. He looked really bad. He couldn’t walk across the restaurant without help and you could see he was really ill." They added, "It’s like night and day since this time last year. He looked fine then and you would never know something was wrong with him." Before his cancer diagnosis, Simpson was a frequent presence in the upscale Summerlin neighborhood where he settled, often seen at local bars and on the golf course, though never without stirring up some controversy.