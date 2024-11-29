OJ Simpson Once Chillingly Revealed How He Would've Killed Nicole in Old Interview: "Covered in Blood..."

OJ Simpson was acquitted of the double murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman despite a series of evidence pointing at him as the prime suspect. The NFL star walked free and cashed in on the moment by inking a $3.5m (£1.85m) deal with Regan Books for his alleged first-hand account of the crime, titled- If I Did It, Here's How It Happened. In 2006, he sat for an exclusive interview with famed publisher Judith Regan for Fox News. During their conversation Simpson" hypothetically described how the murders would have been committed".

#OJSimpson just confessed to murder. He stopped saying this scenario was hypothetical and started speaking about the murders in first person. This monster admitted killing his ex-wife in 2006 and the interview was buried. #DidOJConfess pic.twitter.com/Gmbcd6tmMb — Sil Lai Abrams AKA Alecto ALT: A Woman Finding ☮️ (@Sil_Lai) March 12, 2018

"In the two-part event, Simpson describes how he would have carried out the murders he has vehemently denied committing for over a decade," Fox News stated according to The Guardian. A promotional video for the interview featured the former football legend responding to questions from an unidentified woman. "You wrote, 'I have never seen so much blood in my life'," the woman is seen inquiring. "I don't think any two people could be murdered without everybody being covered in blood," Simpson responds.

Thinking about when OJ Simpson wrote a book titled “If I Did It,” in which he states he didn’t kill Nicole, but tells details about the murder only the killer would know. pic.twitter.com/UFpPMzN84B — Larry Zeepsterd (@zeepsterd) April 11, 2024

A report later concluded that Simpson's description of the murder is "so detailed and so chillingly realistic" in the book that readers are likely to infer that he was indeed the murderer. Brown's sister Denise released a scathing statement after the interview aired. She called out the publishing house for monetizing over the abuse and trial, "We hope Ms. Regan takes full accountability for promoting the wrongdoing of criminals and leveraging this forum and the actions of Simpson to commercialize abuse," she said. "It is unfortunate that OJ Simpson has decided to awaken a nightmare," she added.

OJ Simpson is dead. Here’s a juror in his case admitting 90% of the jury thought he committed murder but set him free to stick it to whitey. pic.twitter.com/PawQ1e6DYH — Way of the World (@wayotworld) April 11, 2024

According to The New York Times, Simpson wrote the detailed book with the help of a ghostwriter named Pablo Fenjves. However, after intense public backlash, the book was shelved and it cost Regan her job. “Basically, I got the shiv,” Regan said while giving a phone interview, she went on to reveal that the interview was part of their book deal. “Without it, he could always say ‘the ghostwriter twisted my words,’ ‘this isn’t really what I said,’ ‘blah blah blah,” Regan stated. It was reported that Barbara Walters first secured the interview for ABC Network.

But backed out at the last minute due to criticism from all quarters. “If you listen, he hangs himself on every word,” Regan recalled. “His basic view was that she had it coming. He saw himself as a victim.” The publisher recounted that Simpson showcased no regret while describing the 'hypothetical event'. “He had zero remorse,” Regan said. “The only remorse he had was that she had ruined his life. Because he had to kill her.”

OJ Simpson said his blood, hair, cap, footprints and a glove found at the crime scene--and one at his home--was a coincidence.#IranRansom — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 4, 2016

In 2007, Ron Goldman's sister and father obtained the book's publishing rights. They included an introduction, a prologue by the ghostwriter, and a follow-up by Dominick Dunne, an investigative journalist. The Goldman family received the proceeds from the book's publication by Beaufort Books.