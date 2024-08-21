Ocasio-Cortez Warns, "Trump Would Sell This Country for a Dollar" in Emphatic DNC Speech

Earlier this week Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a passionate speech at the Democratic National Convention. She issued a stern warning about the dangers of re-electing Donald Trump while enthusiastically endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential bid. The New York congresswoman took the stage in Chicago to thunderous applause. She wasted no time in attacking the former president, asserting that "Donald Trump would sell the country for a dollar if it meant lining his own pockets and greasing the palms of his Wall Street friends."

She painted a stark contrast between Trump and Harris. "I, for one, am tired of hearing about how a two-bit union buster thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to lift working people out from under the boots of greed trampling on our way of life," she declared. The progressive lawmaker emphasized Harris's middle-class roots as a key strength. "In Kamala Harris, we have a chance to elect a president who is for the middle class, because she is from the middle class," Ocasio-Cortez explained.

"She understands the urgency of groceries and prescriptions. She is as committed to our reproductive and civil rights as she is taking on corporate greed," she further cited as proof, as per The Guardian. Subsequently, Ocasio-Cortez deemed the upcoming election as a critical juncture for the nation. "America, when we knock on our neighbor's door, organize our communities, and elect Kamala Harris to the presidency on November 5th, we will send a loud message that the people of this nation will not go back," she proclaimed.

Ocasio-Cortez's full-throated endorsement of Harris comes after her earlier concerns about replacing President Joe Biden on the ticket. Just days before Biden suspended his reelection campaign, she had warned of the "enormous peril" in changing the nominee so late in the election cycle. However, those doubts seem to have now eased as evidenced by her convention speech. "Chicago, we have to help her win," she urged the crowd. Additionally, she emphasized the historic nature of Harris's candidacy, calling it a "rare and precious opportunity" for the country, as per Newsweek.

The congresswoman also stressed the importance of down-ballot races. "Together, we must also elect strong Democratic majorities in the House and the Senate so that we can deliver on an ambitious agenda for the people," she stated. Democrats cheered inside the convention center in response. Ocasio-Cortez ended her speech with a call to action. "Over the next 78 days, we will have to pour every ounce, every minute, every moment into making history on November 5th," she asserted. The race for the White House is heating up and Ocasio-Cortez's aggressive vocabulary only foreshadows an intense campaign.