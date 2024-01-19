Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL players Jason and Travis Kelce, has amassed equal notoriety as her two kids. Although she has gone to every game since they started playing, her enthusiasm for them was greatly increased by the Super Bowl the previous year. Watching her boys fulfill their aspirations has been a fulfilling experience, according to Donna Kelce, who recently spoke with People magazine.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christian Petersen

Also Read: Travis Kelce Takes a Dig at Jonathan Owens Following Controversial ‘Catch’ Remarks About Simone Biles

She confessed to the magazine, "It's been really surreal and it's been a fun ride to be on. Being able to be with the kids more than I have in any other year previously" was one of the highlights she recalled without hesitation." Apart from the opportunity to spend time with Jason and Travis, Donna said that among the "perks" that have "come with the notoriety" of her boys' rising fame are "the places" and "the experiences". Travis's fame increased significantly when his team won the Super Bowl, but it has increased tenfold after he started dating Taylor Swift. She spoke candidly about what has, in spite of her boys' demanding schedules as NFL players, kept her family together over the years. She added, "We're very, very small. We're tight-knit. We stay together and try to help each other as much as we can."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christian Petersen

Jason informed his teammates that he had decided to retire after the Philadelphia Eagles' season-ending 32-9 playoff defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 15. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis is still a contender for the Super Bowl. In addition to football and family, Donna claims that the Kelces are united by "food" and "friends," since those are the things they "all have in common." She will undoubtedly bring up their "grandchildren" as another area of common interest, mentioning Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, the three daughters of Jason and his wife Kylie. Rivalry strengthens the boys' friendships outside of the football field! Donna adds a few sports, including "golf and dodgeball," and recalls a few highly intense games they played as kids. According to Donna, the list "just went on and on and on," with some of the items including "who could get to the table first" and "who can sit in front of the car."

donna kelce and taylor swift swag surfing was not on my 2024 bingo card pic.twitter.com/57QR7sGlzA — jules (@ohheyitsjaye) January 14, 2024

Also Read: Jeweler ‘Excited’ by Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors Wants to Offer $1M Custom Ring

Swift and Travis's relationship has been in the news since becoming public in September last year, when the singer attended a Chiefs game to support her boyfriend and even sat with his mother, Donna, in a special VIP suite. The pop queen recently spoke to TIME Magazine about her connection with the NFL player, "I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in, there’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

More from Inquisitr

Here's Why Fans Are Calling For Travis Kelce to Retire Despite His Recent Success in the NFL

Travis Kelce’s Net Worth Cannot Match That of Taylor Swift’s Cat, Olivia Benson