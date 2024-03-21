"Obligated to Show up at the Wedding": Here's Why Netizens Think Netflix Show 'Love Is Blind' Ruined Lives

'Love is blind, hungry, and sleep-deprived.' The Netflix reality series has been in the limelight for all the negative reasons. The show's contestants expressed outrage over their mistreatment, blaming the producers for "ruining their lives." Apparently, the show that promises love forced participants to regret signing up for the show, and netizens think alike.

According to a report by Insider, per Rolling Stone, several former cast members came forward to highlight the loopholes in the show, some of which include the "lack of proper food, sleep and an excess of alcohol." The reality show allows singles to find their potential partners without ever meeting and only building emotional connections through "pods."

Once the couples have communicated enough, they'd set out for a short honeymoon, move in together, and then ultimately decide if they want to say "I Do." All this only within a few weeks of getting to know each other. However, contestants alleged the show tested their limits while filming the process.

Fans on a Reddit forum discussed the problems the cast members highlighted in the report. The post read, "Former Love Is Blind Cast Members Say the Netflix Show 'Literally Ruins Lives.'" Netizens shared their viewpoints, while some shared their experiences in the comment section.

A user, u/BeeBench, exposed, "I worked on part of season one and there's truth to the crew being told not to talk to the cast. I tried helping one of the cast find a bathroom and got yelled at for it. It was super weird." A second fan, u/[deleted], accused, "This sort of show is the bottom of the barrel and accordingly it's run like an internment camp mixed with Fyre Island."

A third viewer, u/M_Mich, echoed, "Exactly. the response from anyone should be 'You signed up for exactly that. did you not read the contract? you're lucky you didn't wind up in a human centipede.'" A fourth, u/AGirlNamedFritz, added, "Unlike all of those other romance reality shows. How many people have to get exploited before they start to recognize that these are all shams?"

Meanwhile, u/nanlinr, wondered, "This sounds so toxic. I wonder though did the cast members sign contracts stating they accept these kinds of working conditions? It's weird to me that they didn't walk off from set if it was this extreme."

The premise of the show demands their contestants follow some grueling rules before they can set out to find love- firstly, the couples cannot see or touch each other. Secondly, they can only meet once they're engaged, the men and women date for 10 days, sleeping arrangements are less than ideal, and so on.

Variety talked to the show's creator and executive producer, Chris Coelen, about what they look for while casting. "People who are genuine, people who really wanted a long-term relationship," replied the producer. We wanted people who are genuine about it. That was kind of criteria number one. Beyond that, within a certain relative age range, that's about it."