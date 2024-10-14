Obama Cracked an Unexpected Diaper Joke About Trump — Harris Supporters Simply Loved It

Barack Obama appeared on the campaign trail last week to lend his support to Kamala Harris. At one instance, during his speech, he took a dig at Donald Trump, mockingly questioning his diaper-changing experience. An audience member had a hilarious response to this, which caused the crowd to erupt in laughter. Obama mentioned this while highlighting one of Harris' main policy ideas- a $6,000 child tax credit for new parents. The initiative's objective is to reduce the financial burden of raising young children by covering essentials like cribs and diapers.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Andrew Harnik

Praising Harris' proposed policy, he said, "She wants to make it easier to afford stuff like a crib, or a car seat or diapers." Obama then recounted a personal story about the high cost of diapers when his first daughter, Malia, was born in 1998. As reported by Newsweek, Obama said, "I remember changing diapers. Do you think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?" To this, one audience member responded, "His own." This made the former president and other audience members laugh. Obama replied, "I almost said that but I decided I shouldn't say it."

Several Internet users shared their opinions on social media. One X user said, "Trump will now be talking about diapers for the rest of the campaign." Another one wrote, "And the supporter nails it! Trump's dirty diapers are apparently well-known." A third X user commented, "It must piss off Trump that Obama is the only one that can really burn his a** lol." Another one chimed in and wrote, "We will say it, who buys Donald’s diapers? And who changes them, Melania? She’s a cloned image of Donald if one listens to her speak."

During his speech, Obama said, "Instead of giving more tax breaks to billionaires and raising prices on working families, Kamala will give a tax cut to 100 million middle-class and working people here in America." However, Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, responded to this and said, "Barack Hussein Obama couldn't even make a coherent defense of Kamala Harris' record because even he knows she represents a disastrous four years of skyrocketing inflation, an out-of-control border, and rampant crime that terrorizes communities across the country." Meanwhile, at the Pittsburgh rally, Obama devoted a significant portion of his speech to criticizing his successor.

Obama also acknowledged that he understands why some voters are rooting for change due to the state of the economy, but he expressed confusion about why anyone would believe that Trump could bring about positive change. “There is absolutely no evidence that this man thinks about anybody but himself,” Obama said. As reported by The Daily Beast, he added, “I have said it before Donald Trump is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago."