O.J. Simpson’s Handwritten ‘Suicide Note’ Signed With a Smiley Face, Resurfaces

An old 'suicide note' left by O.J. Simpson has resurfaced following the announcement of the NFL Hall of Famer's passing on Wednesday at the age of 76. Simpson's 1995 acquittal from murder charges was among the most infamous and sensationalized trials of the 20th century. As reported by The Mirror, the 1994 heinous murders of Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her companion, Ronald Goldman, swiftly eclipsed the prominence he gained from his career.

In 1994, OJ Simpson murdered Nicole Brown Simpson. During interrogation by the police, he told them that Nicole’s bruises were just from him protecting himself. He even referred to himself as the “battered husband” in his suicide note. pic.twitter.com/OllExg31at — Dani Fethez (@DaniMet1) December 18, 2022

Simpson's attorneys assured the public that his client would surrender at 11 a.m. on June 17, 1994. At the Los Angeles Police Station, one thousand correspondents were waiting for his arrival, but Simpson failed to appear. Police drove to his residence and discovered that Simpson had escaped. Robert Kardashian, his lawyer and acquaintance, delivered a letter penned by Simpson to the media at 5:00 p.m. According to The Los Angeles Times, the note stated, "Don't feel sorry for me. I've had a great life and great friends. Please think of the real OJ and not this lost person. Thanks for making my life special. I hope I helped yours. Peace and love, OJ." The letter affirmed Simpson's innocence in the double murder and expressed gratitude to many of his acquaintances. Interestingly, he illustrated the "O" with a smiley face that struck as bizarre to many.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vinnie Zuffante

A motorcyclist subsequently spotted Simpson riding in a white Bronco driven by his close friend A. C. Cowlings, approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes after Kardashian read the letter that was universally interpreted as a suicide note. As police and Simpson's friends attempted to persuade him to pull over and hand himself in, a car chase ensued which was captured live on camera by helicopters. Millions worldwide stayed glued to their televisions as they wondered whether Simpson would commit suicide by crashing the vehicle, or confront the police.

Simpson eventually drove the white Bronco back to his residence at 8:00 p.m. A search of the vehicle revealed he was carrying a passport, a firearm, cosmetic adhesive, a false mustache, and a goatee. Simpson was tried for eleven months in connection with the murders in what soon came to be known as "The Trial of the Century." Renowned attorneys Robert Shapiro, Johnnie Cochran, Kardashian, and F. Lee Bailey took up his case in court.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Recently this year, Pro Football Hall of Fame's president, Jim Porter, issued a statement confirming Simpson had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. On Wednesday, his family posted on X, "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."