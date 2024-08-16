O.J. Simpson is Khloe Kardashian's Father, Here's What Sparked the Rumors

The Kardashian-Jenner family was constantly in the headlines due to their ties with the late football star O.J. Simpson. There were also rumors that Khloé Kardashian has a potential connection to Simpson. These rumors first started spreading after the release of Kris Jenner’s memoir, Kris Jenner and All Things Kardashian, in November 2011. In her book, Jenner revealed that she had an affair while she was married to the late Robert Kardashian. However, she has consistently denied any involvement with Simpson.

In a past interview, Robert’s second wife, Jan Ashley, claimed that Khloé was not his biological daughter. As reported by Radar Online, she said, "Khloe is not his kid -- he told me that after we got married. He just kind of looked at me and said it like it was a matter of fact. He said, 'Well, you know that Khloe's not really a Kardashian, don't you?' And I said…'OK,' and that was it." Robert’s third wife Ellen Pierson, also came up with a similar claim as she said, “Robert did question the fact that Khloe was his. Any normal man would if they knew their wife had cheated on him.”

Jenner dismissed the rumors and asked her other children—Kim, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian—to undergo DNA tests. However, Khloé believed her and stayed unshaken. She said, “Mom, I don’t care what they’re saying. Seriously, my dad is Robert Kardashian. My other dad is Caitlyn Jenner. I don’t need someone to tell me who my family is. I have had the blessing of having two phenomenal fathers. I don’t need a DNA test to prove who my father is,” as reported by US Weekly. A few years later, Simpson also addressed the rumors.

“People have their types, right? I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice. But I was dating supermodels,” Simpson said. He added, “The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true.” Meanwhile, the Kardashian family's ties to Simpson date back to 1994, during his infamous and highly publicized murder trial, which not only damaged his reputation but also became one of the most notable legal dramas in American history. Jenner revisited this incident in a discussion she had earlier in 2016.

She said, “[O.J. and Nicole] were two of the best friends I ever had in my entire life. I went to bed one night and I woke up the next morning and my entire universe had changed. They were two of the best friends I ever had in my entire life. They were my family. O.J. was like my big brother. So I not only mourned the loss of Nicole but I mourned the loss of O.J. and that relationship,” as reported by PEOPLE. “I have these vivid memories of an amazing friendship and a life that we all had together,” she added. Simpson's family announced on X on April 11 this year that he passed away at 76 after battling cancer.