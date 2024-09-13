O.J. Simpson Had Strict House Rules for Family Including a 'No Phones Allowed' Policy

O.J. Simpson entered a plea of "absolutely, 100 percent not guilty" on July 22, 1994, after being charged with the double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. Simpson died on April 10, 1994, at the age of 76, after a battle with cancer. The popular NFL player led a disgraced life by facing numerous court battles, Simpson and his ex-wife shared a daughter named Sydney and a son Justin. Prior to his passing, the retired football player had set tight guidelines for his family and friends, according to Fandomwire, his guests were forced to sign NDAs. Sources also told TMZ that none of the visitors was allowed to have a phone in the room with him, including his children.

🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨In the final days of O.J. Simpson’s life all his KIDS and visitors who came to his bedside had to sign a nondisclosure agreement.



His family was not allowed to have their phones in the room while saying their goodbyes, via ABC. pic.twitter.com/H0dGuKpTrf — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 12, 2024

Simpson's family wrote a statement on X stating that his kids and grandkids were by his side when he passed away, "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family," the emotional message read.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Before spending two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Simpson played nine seasons with the Buffalo Bills from 1969 to 1977. He was acquitted of all charges in the criminal court. However, in contrast, the civil court determined that he was responsible for the killings and ordered him to provide $33.5 million in damages to the families of the victims. Prior to his passing, the NFL athlete had only made a tiny payment toward his debt to the Goldman family.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jason Bean-Pool

Over time, the interest on the sum mandated by the court continued to rise. As per the February 2021 court filing by Ron Goldman's father, Fred Goldman, in Nevada, Simpson had settled for about $133,000 up to that point. In order to collect the outstanding debt, Simpson's children may be subject to legal action by Goldman's family. Nonetheless, they are not permitted to lawfully receive the $3 million wealth that the late NFL player's four children inherited. His children's inheritance primarily originates from pensions and is impervious to creditors. As per Fandomwire, The Naked Gun star's modest acting career earned him a normal pension from the Screen Actors Guild and $42,000 in Social Security per year.

As reported by ESPN’s Darren Rovell, Simpson's NFL pension brought in about $125,000 per year, or about $10, 565 per month. He signed a contract with the Buffalo Bills in 1969, negotiating a salary of $650,000 spread over five years, about $5.7 million today. His book agreement was another significant source of money for him. The book If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer was written by him. He allegedly received $880,000 up front for the book, but the Goldman family eventually acquired the manuscript rights.