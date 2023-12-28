North West Wore Dad Kanye West's Iconic Met Gala Jacket for Extravagant Christmas Party

In an impeccable fashion homage, North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, stole the limelight at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash by flaunting an iconic Balmain trucker jacket once worn by her father at the Met Gala in 2016. Kim shared delightful highlights of the family’s festive celebration on social media, flaunting North’s immaculate sense of style. North flaunted the glimmering designer jacket that Kanye famously sported at the Met Gala, an event where the duo raised eyebrows for the bold ‘black tie’ dress code interpretation. The Balmain trucker jacket, especially worn by the Gold Digger artist at the Manus x Machina-themed Met Gala, was the center of attention. North, known for her growing fashion sense, paired the dazzling jacket with a white turtleneck and silver sandals, putting her unique spin on the iconic ensemble.

Kim, orchestrating a family photoshoot against a backdrop of flocked Christmas trees, captured the moment. The family picture included Kim’s other children; eight-year-old Saint, five-year-old Chicago, and four-year-old Psalm. Kanye and his new wife, Bianca Censori were not seen in the lavish celebration at Kim's $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills. In an Instagram Story, Kim wrote, "You know North went through the archives to pick her dad's Balmain Met jacket. Ifykyk." The abbreviation, "If You Know, You Know," pointed at the impeccable fashion knowledge that North had carefully shortlisted an iconic piece from her father’s past.

As per People, the Met Gala jacket was a prominent part of Kanye and Kim’s coordinated fashion statement in 2016, symbolizing their bold interpretation of the event’s said theme. The resurfacing of the jacket on North showcased the family’s admiration for classic fashion choices and added a touch of nostalgia to the Christmas celebration. While Kanye and Kim navigate their post-marital relationship, co-parenting their four children, North’s fashion choices continue to draw attention and reflect the family's deep connection to the world of high fashion.

As per Daily Mail, last Year, Kanye was dropped by major brands due to his hate speech regarding the Jewish people. Since then life has been rocky for Kanye. After facing the backlash, he issued an apology stating, “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused, I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding More in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

As the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas celebration unfolded in a winter wonderland setting, filled with faux snow and festive decorations, North's sartorial tribute became a memorable moment. The family, joined by friends like Paris Hilton, reveled in the holiday spirit, creating a visual spectacle that captured the essence of their extravagant annual gatherings.

