North West Once Criticized Mom Kim’s Cooking Skills and Said She Prefers Eating at Dad Kanye’s House

North West, Kim Kardashian's ten-year-old daughter, had some 'harsh' words to say about the SKIMS founder's culinary abilities. In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, North made fun of Kardashian's culinary prowess with a producer when the mother-daughter duo enjoyed some quality time together cooking sushi and fried chicken in their kitchen.

"Can your mom cook?" inquired the producer. From somewhere in her house, Kardashian could be heard remarking, "Something smells good already," while North shot back at the producer, saying, "Heck no."

As per The Mirror, when the Hulu star entered the room, North addressed her, saying, "Someone is late!" However, Kardashian admitted that she was unaware that her daughter had come back from a shopping excursion until talking about the incident in a confessional. Kardashian explained to the viewers during the confessional: "After talking to my eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian, she encouraged me to do small things with my kids like one-on-one cooking stuff. Whatever the kids wanna do and North loves to cook."

north was put on this earth to humble kim pic.twitter.com/WXhuTKUGbd — 𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕒 (@heyyitsjanea) November 2, 2023

At one point, North was slicing a cucumber while cooking the sushi-themed supper. Kim made fun of her sister Kendall Jenner, who gained notoriety for chopping up the item on an episode from the previous year, remarking, "Oh wow. FaceTime is a good idea, Aunty Kendall." During the confessional, Kim talked about her oldest child and spoke of a memory from the most recent episode where they were hanging out at home: "North is special, smart, and creative." Kim added: "And beats to her drum. Like her personality is silly."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Pierre Suu

As per OK Magazine, the preteen enjoys being with her dad, Kanye West, more than her mother. “She’ll go to her dad’s. She’ll be like, 'Dad’s the best! He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security, he lives in an apartment,'” the KUWTK alum confessed, mentioning that discussions with North frequently turn sentimental. “And she’ll start crying: 'Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment!"

Kim stated before she added, “I feel like everything falls on the parent that’s more involved.” Kim mentioned that one of the reasons North loved going to Kanye's house is that they cook 'their food' instead of hiring a chef like she does at her place: “That’s amazing that you make ramen, you know?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

As per People, Kim admitted that it was difficult being a single parent: "I think I'm still learning how to be a single parent. I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting, and I mean, I should be used to it by now, but everyone had a lot to say." She concluded, "Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It's all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 2, 2023. It has since been updated.