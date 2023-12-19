In a surprising turn of events at Kanye West's Vultures album listening party in Miami on Monday night, the spotlight shifted from the renowned rapper to his 10-year-old daughter, North West. Dressed in pigtails and an oversized shirt, North exuded confidence as she grooved on stage alongside her father. The crowd witnessed a remarkable display of talent as she energetically rapped the unreleased lyrics of her song, "It's your bestie, Miss Miss Westie. Don't tryna test me. It's gonna get messy. Just bless me, bless me."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

Also Read: North West Raps on Stage with Dad Kanye West As Fans Predict Her Future Music Domination

Kanye, typically known for his stoic demeanor, couldn't contain his pride as he stood beside his daughter, dancing along to her performance per MIRROR. At one point, he leaned in to share a moment with North, eliciting a smile from the young star. Kanye, dressed in all black with a hood covering his head and face, presented a rare moment of joy, cracking a smile as North concluded her performance with the line, "Just, just bless me," striking a pose with her arms crossed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pierre Suu

Netizens came forward to point out similarities between the father-daughter duo. Little mannerisms, such as her "smile and serious face combo," sparked comparisons, with some enthusiasts noting that she looked "just like him" in that particular moment. As North stole the spotlight with her infectious performance, leaving the audience marveling at the uncanny resemblance and dubbing her the "female version of Ye," Kanye West found himself facing scrutiny for his controversial outfit choice at the event. Some fans deemed his black hood reminiscent of the white hoods worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by TheStewartofNY

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Gets Flak for 'Overindulging' North West With Christmas Bedroom Display

Social media buzzed with controversy as Kanye's outfit choice at the event ignited a spirited debate, leaving opinions divided on whether it was a purposeful statement or an inadvertent oversight. Against the backdrop of the Vultures album listening party at Miami's Wynwood Marketplace, the night unfolded with an abundance of unexpected moments. West has been making headlines recently for his distinctive choice of headwear—draping a t-shirt over his head during outings in Miami and Dubai. This trend follows his earlier appearances this year with full-face masks.

Kanye West's daughter, North West premiers her first single at her dad's Listening Party for 'Vultures' in Miami. pic.twitter.com/ntvFR5Mq2A — Ultcruze (@Ultcruze) December 14, 2023

Also Read: Fans Praise Kim Kardashian on Social Media for Introducing Daughter North West to Rapper Sexxy Red

His choice of draping a t-shirt over his head, as highlighted by The Mirror, has become a focal point of speculation among fans, especially when spotted with his second wife, Bianca Censori. One Reddit user mused, "Maybe it gives him some sense of privacy or control over his image." Another suggested, "He wears it because he wants what he says to be taken seriously without the distraction of his persona." There are also conjectures linking this fashion choice to Kanye's past involvement with the clothing brand Pastelle, which is reportedly making a comeback under the guidance of Ian Connor, Christian Azzinaro, and Bloody Osiris—close friends of the rapper.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Sparks Controversy as Fans Decode 'Secret Intention' Behind North West's Met Gala Prep

10 Times Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Daughter North West Wowed the Internet