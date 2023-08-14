North West Poses Exactly Like Mommy Kim Kardashian in New Photo on Tennis Court

In a recent Instagram Story that sent fans into a frenzy, North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, showcased her uncanny ability to imitate her famous mother's signature poses and expressions. The preteen, known for her confidence and style, threw up a peace sign and perfected the iconic "duck lips" pout while playing tennis on a sunny day.

The snapshot captured a candid moment of North on the tennis court, her hair pulled up into a playful bun, dressed in a laid-back ensemble of a baggy light blue jersey and workout shorts. As mentioned by The U.S. Sun, Adding her personal touch, she sported Converse sneakers from Tyler The Creator's line Golf Le Fleur. However, what truly stole the show was her pose – a mirror image of her mother Kim's go-to stances over the years.

Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star turned entrepreneur, has not only set trends in fashion and beauty but has also created a distinctive signature pose. North's mimicry, complete with the peace sign and pouted lips, was both endearing and surprising, highlighting the strong mother-daughter connection.

The snapshot unveiled a side of North that fans seldom see – her playful homage to her mother's iconic poses. It's a testament to the close bond between them, as children often imitate their parents as a form of bonding and learning about the world around them. North's playful imitation captures the essence of their relationship, showcasing how even famous mothers and their children share these universal moments.

This isn't the first time the Kardashian-West family has given fans a glimpse into their everyday lives. The family is known for sharing candid moments on social media platforms, giving fans a chance to connect on a personal level. Just recently, Kim Kardashian shared a TikTok video featuring her children, including North, participating in outdoor sports activities. The sparkly puppy filter added an element of fun, and the video displayed the family's casual style as they enjoyed basketball and tennis on a sunny day.

Kim's TikTok account is a unique way for her to share her family moments while ensuring her daughter North is part of her online presence. The Kardashian-West children, including North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, have been raised in the spotlight, but their parents continue to prioritize their privacy and well-being.

Interestingly, North's playful imitation of Kim doesn't just capture their strong bond; it also reflects how the Kardashian-West family is not afraid to laugh at themselves. Their willingness to share both glamorous moments and everyday mishaps, like Kim's bathroom selfies and North's video of her mom eating pizza in the bathroom, adds a relatable dimension to their larger-than-life image.

As North West grows up with the guidance of her parents, it's evident that her strong personality and confident style have been influenced by her mother's presence. Kim Kardashian's impact on the fashion and beauty industries is mirrored in her daughter's developing sense of style and self-expression.

