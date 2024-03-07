North West Plays 'Ghastly' Prank on Chicago, Zips Her in a Bag and Drags Her Around Their LA Mansion

North West recently zipped her younger sister Chicago in a fabric bag and dragged her around their opulent LA mansion. The 10-year-old pretend played with her 6-year-old sister in a new TikTok video. The video started with West filming Chicago and her friend. "We're going to see Jojo Siwa," they expressed together. The preteen then placed a cloth zip-up box in front of them and instructed them both to enter. She informed their brother Psalm West that he may enter after them if the girls complied. The young rapper then used a handle to pull the small girls around the floor while he zipped up the box."Let's take you guys to Jojo Siwa," she said.

Image Source: (L) & (R) TikTok| @kimandnorth

As per The US Sun, The video was sped up as North continued to drag the girls through the house and outside. When she stopped, Chicago knocked against the side of the box. Now and then before the girls wanted to be allowed outside, North would unzip the box and see how they were doing. In the subsequent scene of the video, Chicago and her pal choose amusing ensembles from her extensive closet to wear to Jojo. The girls wore little purses, hair bows, and pink sunglasses as their excitement grew.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by MEGA

North stated that Jojo was waiting outside and she took the girls outdoors. North disclosed that Jojo wasn't there after they had gone a short distance down the driveway. She took videos of the two girls, who appeared unhappy and dissatisfied. After reversing course, they ambled back towards the residence. "All right, goodbye. I apologize," North said, laughing, and ended the clip. Kim tagged Siwa in the video and wrote, "Going to see JoJo Siwa… or not lol," as the caption on their shared account.

Kim & North with JoJo Siwa. They filmed a video for JoJo's Youtube channel called “Babysitting North West”. pic.twitter.com/WIXvovgvjY — Kim Kardashian News (@KimKSocial) March 30, 2019

As per People, in 2019 Siwa and West collaborated for her popular YouTube channel for a segment called Babysitting North West, the Kardashian preteen has been a fan of the dancer and performer since a very young age. "So what was North’s favorite part of the whole day? “Making a big mess,” she told her famous mom. “Oh my God, you did make a big mess! Hey, you have to go clean up your mess,” the SKIMS founder told North in the video, who wholeheartedly concurred that it was the most amazing day of her life.

“I had so much fun Pretend babysitting Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s little girl North West!” Siwa wrote on YouTube back then. “I had so much fun getting to film with North and @kimkardashian. Seriously North is So adorable and awesome, and Kim is one of the Sweetest people ever!” the then-teen figure wrote on Instagram. “My baby girl North had her dream of life come true! She got to spend the day with @itsjojosiwa #speechless #bff #Only5Once,” Kardashian West tweeted in appreciation along with a selfie of her daughter and her idol.