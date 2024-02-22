North West Leaves Sister Chicago With a Yellow Makeup Face as They Create a Mess in a New Video

Chicago West has taken a cue from her older sister North West and recreated her famous face paint TikTok videos. Just a week after North showcased her Valentine's Day face makeup, Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter made an appearance in North's latest TikTok post sporting a yellow face.

According to The US Sun, Chicago embraced the playful spirit of the videos, sporting a full face of yellow paint, complemented with white eyeshadow and pink blush. In the TikTok video, Chicago donned a black wig and matching headband, showcasing her moves with one arm out while dancing to a popular tune on the app.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Robert Kamau

Adding to her vibrant look, she wore a cozy hooded zip-up sweatshirt with matching shorts. The caption of the video reads "W Chicago," accompanied by three yellow heart emojis. In additional clips, Chicago sported the same makeup while lip-syncing to different songs, including You Don't Own Me by SAYGRACE, and touching up her yellow face.

The youngster could be seen dancing and giggling joyfully throughout the post. Following the release of Chicago's videos on social media, many of Kardashian's fans flooded the comments section with their reactions. According to Hollywood Life, one user commented, “Aww so innocent, love her." While another fan called her "little Kim."

Chicago West, 6, Channels Her Big Sister North & Paints Entire Face Yellow: Watch https://t.co/gRmk9ywXGa — Most Viewed Films (@MostViewedFilms) February 20, 2024

Moreover, amidst a slew of critical comments from fans, a supporter of Kardashian stepped in to defend Chicago. Along with a laughing emoji, the person wrote, “Y’all leave this baby alone. I’m sure this was all North's idea." In a recent incident, North caused quite a stir inside her mother's opulent $60 million mansion in Los Angeles, California.

The TikTok videos captured the pre-teen applying additional costume makeup to her already adorned face. With a playful demeanor, the young Kardashian starlet dropped the brush and puckered her lips, adorned in dark lipstick, while grooving to the music.

North West Paints Her Entire Face Pink & Red for Valentine’s Day: Watch https://t.co/hVp3Ha82y9 — Most Viewed Films (@MostViewedFilms) February 14, 2024

During her dance, she grabbed a perfume bottle, sprayed herself with the fragrance, and leaped into the air with delight. North was dressed in an oversized Chicago Bulls T-shirt, its collar already marked with hot pink stains, paired with a silk bouffant cap throughout the recording. Another post showcased a sped-up video of North, her face painted pink, strolling through the maze-like hallways inside her mother's Calabasas, California mansion.

In the caption, the 10-year-old wrote, "Me walking to my room with pre-shower makeup on." In recent news, Kardashian faced backlash for what some perceived as questionable parenting practices, as North appeared to promote her mother's makeup line in a TikTok video.

The video featured North and Kim providing a makeup review to their fans. North displayed matte lipsticks and lipliners before unveiling the accompanying pamphlet. She then revealed the brand's makeup palette and applied a generous amount of black eyeshadow. "They're trying to make it look cute and silly like a kid would do but she's literally just selling the product. Gross," one person said on Reddit.

Another commenter remarked, "She’s doing really well influencing a bunch of nine and ten-year-olds to buy expensive skincare they don’t need by making videos with Kim’s unwanted PR. Of course, Kim is going to make her work and promote her new make-up to the same nine and ten-year-olds…"