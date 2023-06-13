North West Grins as She Shoots a Video of Dad Kanye West Rapping 'Off the Grid'

Kanye West ushered in his special day with his 9-year-old daughter North West and new wife Bianca Censori on June 10 with a surprise birthday party in Los Angeles. North was seen making an adorable entry with her stepmom Censori to the event. They both wore coordinated black outfits and walked hand-in-hand. Later, the famed rapper and producer was seen rapping to the lyrics of his spiritual trendy number "Off the Grid" with North filming her dad like it's a music video shoot. The energetic father-daughter duo was cheered on by Ye's wife, Censori, as West kept gesturing towards the camera while North followed him grinning, making sure that she got the perfect shot.

Kanye West filming a new video last night for his song "Off The Grid" by Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign, directed by his daughter North West. 👀🔥



pic.twitter.com/ISABSgkSkq — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 11, 2023

According to JustRandomThings, "Off the Grid" track appears eighth on West's 2021 album "Donda." His tenth studio album was released on August 29, 2021, the song was a collaboration between Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign. In the track, the lyrics hint that West is trying to "stay away from the limelight" for the sake of his children since he and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian were already living separately. US Magazine reports that West made the move from Los Angeles to Wyoming to embrace peace, nature and create more music.

However, the major "life move" made him stay away from his children, an insider revealed. "Kanye became obsessed with starting an artists' getaway in Wyoming where he could focus on his music, fashion, and art. Kanye loves his kids and they come to visit, but Kanye felt he couldn't create as well in L.A. The expansive nature and the privacy helped him to be inspired. Kanye also loves that everyone who comes out to the ranch is there for business or for art. Wyoming is also a great place for Kanye's mental health."

Kardashian, however, did not support his move to Wyoming, the insider shared. "Kanye wanted the family to move to Wyoming full-time. It's where he sees this direction of his life going. Kim just doesn't see their lives full-time in Wyoming."

Five months after the move, Kim declared on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that this was one of the main reasons for their split. She revealed, "I just honestly can't do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I'm stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. I can't do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can't. I feel like a f–ing failure. It's my third f–ing marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–ing loser. But I can't even think about that. I want to be happy."

The couple eventually finalized their divorce in November 2022. They share joint physical and legal custody of their four children.