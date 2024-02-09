North West Flaunts Savage Rap Skills in Dad Kanye West's New Video, Fans Say 'He Has Tears in Eyes'

One of the youngest Kardashians is making her debut in the music industry, and fans love it! North West has made her presence known in her dad, Kanye West's highly anticipated music video, perhaps setting the tone for his Vultures album released on February 9th. From the video, it seems like she’s gained her dad’s iconic rap skills after she was flaunting them alongside him in a heartwarming father-daughter moment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pierre Suu

As noted by Page Six, Kanye released his new music video for Talking/Once Again featuring Ty Dolla $ign. As mentioned earlier, it featured his daughter dropping some pretty sweet and impressive vocal skills. As the video opened, North started strong while chanting in a mystical note, “You don’t want no problems, you just.”

She swiftly changed the note in a very professional manner and repeatedly sang, “Talking.” The dark aesthetic was brought to life once more with West seated on a chair with a ghost of a smile plastered on her face, ready to get her hair braided by people around her. North continued to display skills beyond her years as the rap began to augment.

North West rapping is dope. This next generation of hip hop kids have the potential to do something special as artists — Ray Reyes (@RayReyes82) February 8, 2024

As the beat dropped, the 10-year-old started rapping with passion and raw emotion, “Don’t try to test me/it’s gonna get messy/it’s gonna get messy/just bless me.” The lyrics were repeated and with each reverb, West continued to express some unique expressions which were perhaps on par with a great actress.

Image Source: YouTube | @kanyewest

With some bougie beats, the scene shifted to her occasionally whispering something unknown into her father’s ears while he had his classic poker face and looked down. Furthermore, North was seen sitting on Kanye's shoulder as he flashed his pricy titanium dentures worth $850K.

KANYE WEST & NORTH WEST!!!



What a picture ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9cT3XfoNbM — Ye (@ye_world_) February 8, 2024

The video went on with Dolla $ign and his 22-year-old daughter Jailynn Crystal performing a duet of rap and song in a beautiful symphony. Fans took to YouTube's comments section to express their astonishment and happiness at North's presence in the video.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

One person noted emotionally, “There is something beautifully full circle of seeing Ye's daughter create something like this. And to see Ty and his daughter... Am I the only one tearing up right now?” Another added, “ I love how this video displays a father and daughter relationship. It is truly precious indeed. North is definitely one talented young lady and her daddy is proud. Seeing Ye smile is everything. North is his mini-me.” Another one gushed, “What was even more beautiful? He has tears in his eyes. Listening and watching his daughter. Then he lowered his head. Put his hand up and wipes his eyes. Both father's daughters are beautiful. I love it!!”