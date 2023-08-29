North West Dresses as Dad Kanye West in New Pictures From Japan Vacation

North West was accompanied by her mother, Kim Kardashian, on a trip to Japan, where she was seen drawing inspiration from Kanye West. In a picture shared by a TikTok account, North was seen copying Kanye's 2004 album The College Dropout tour attire. North had a huge gold chain and loose denim pants with an orange and blue striped pullover. She wore black boots and spectacles with the ensemble and slicked back her hair. The youngster's fans assumed she was paying tribute to her father by wearing a sweater that they recognized from Kanye's collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Cryptic Message And Deleted Pics Could Be About Kanye West: "I See You Watching"

However, this is not the first time North has taken fashion inspiration from her dad. Back in January, she posted a video on her and Kim Kardashian's joint TikTok account in which she impersonated her father. North, in that video, mimicked her father by donning a sweatshirt, beanie, and facial hair with the help of cosmetics. She posed with her mom to Ye's Bound 2. The song is associated with Kardashian and Ye's romance since in the music video for the song from 2013, she notably appeared topless while riding on the back of the rapper's motorcycle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce with Kaye in February 2021. They had been married for seven years and had four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. TMZ claimed at the time that the couple planned to seek shared custody of their children, with sources saying that Kardashian had sought the arrangement.

Image Source: Getty Images | Mike Coppola

Also Read: Kim Kardashian And North West Channel Kanye West While Lip Syncing to ‘American Boy’ in Adorable Video

Kardashian, who graced the cover of the March issue of Vogue, discussed her decision to prioritize her personal happiness above her marriage to Ye during the previous two years in an interview published on February 9. She said, "For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy, and that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest about what makes you happy." After Kardashian's interview with Vogue came out, Ye shared many photographs from the story of Kardashian and their four kids on Instagram. This was later deleted. He wrote the caption, "God please bring our family back together."

Image Source: Getty Images | Pascal Le Segretain

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Painful Relationship With Kanye West and it's Impact on Her Family

Kardashian last year revealed on the radio host Angie Martinez's show In Real Life that she plans to "protect" her children from any negative publicity surrounding her partner, Ye. She confessed to Martinez, "In my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world, I'm holding on by a thread. I know I'm like so close to that not happening, but while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth as long as I can." She also monitors her children's talks at school via their teachers, and she keeps a watch on the TV and news in their house "when stuff's going down" with Ye. In addition, she said that none of her kids used social media, with the exception of North West, who uses her mother's phone to access her TikTok account.

More from Inquisitr

Here’s The Detailed History of Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Intense Relationship Timeline

Italians Want Kanye West’s ‘Wife’ Bianca Censori to Be Punished by Local Police for Public Indecency