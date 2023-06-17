North West Spotted ‘Slapping’ Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell at Her 10th Birthday Bash

Kim Kardashian spared no expense as she celebrated her daughter North West's milestone 10th birthday on June 15. Hosting an exclusive dinner party, Kim treated North and her friends to a memorable celebration, complete with an enchanting all-pink dress code that added the perfect finishing touch to the festivities. Among those invited was Jessica Simpson's 10-year-old daughter Maxwell. As reported by The U.S. Sun, North was spotted playfully "slapping" Maxwell's cheeks as she encouraged Maxwell to join in the dance.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the SKIMS founder, arranged a cozy birthday gathering for North and a few of her schoolmates at the renowned Nobu restaurant in Malibu on Wednesday. The celebration began with a fun-filled party bus ride from their residence to the venue. Everyone sported adorable matching bubblegum-pink pajama sets. These personalized sleepwear ensembles consisted of button-down collared shirts and straight-leg pants, with each guest's first name elegantly scripted on their outfit.

Also Read: Kris Jenner Reveals How She Deals With 'Daughter Drama' in the Latest Episode of 'The Kardashians'

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

Adding to the festivities, Kourtney Kardashian accompanied her daughter Penelope Disick, and Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell, as they joined in on the celebrations. Embracing the all-pink theme, they too sported their own sets of pajamas that matched the attire of the other guests. In a video posted on the @kardashiansocial account, North's immense joy was evident as they joyfully danced while heading toward the luxurious five-star hotel. As the catchy tune Party in the U.S.A by Miley Cyrus began to play, North enthusiastically leaped into action, showcasing her impressive dance moves.

According to The U.S. Sun, North stole the spotlight, holding hands with Ryan, the daughter of Tracy Romulus. Penelope Disick, North's cousin, was seated but enthusiastically raised her hands in sync with the music. North, being the life of the party, turned to Maxwell and urged her to join in the dance. As North continued to groove and bounce with excitement, she playfully leaned over to her seated friends and affectionately tapped Maxwell's cheeks.

Image Source: TikTok | @kimandnorth

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Wanted Khloé and Hunky Michele Morrone to Fall in Love, Tried to Set Them Up

This led to a flurry of comments from fans who found this incident adorable and appreciated North for her enthusiasm. "Not North popping the little girls in the face. She said find the vibes, SWIFTLY," one person joked. Another wrote about North, "She is such a vibrant child," while a third person commented: "North is [a] whole mood."

Kim also shared a series of videos on the TikTok account she shares with North, and it's clear that no expense was spared to celebrate her oldest child. The initial video showcased an array of brand-new sneakers, sweaters and water bottles neatly arranged on a shelf, all set against the background of Katy Perry's hit track Teenage Dream. The scene then transitioned to North and her friend Eva, who was also celebrating her birthday with North. The two were seen sitting on their lilac teepee beds, embellished with giant Hello Kitty pillows and a basket loaded with goodies.

Also Read: Chelsea Handler Disses 'Old Men' Al Pacino, Robert De Niro For Having Children At Their Age

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Social (@kardashiansocial)

The video proceeded to showcase the impressive spread of food and beverages available for North and her friends, including cans of Hello Kitty Fizzy Pop soda. A table adorned with chocolate-covered strawberries and macarons was also visible. This was accompanied by a generously sized charcuterie board adorned with an assortment of cheeses, meats and breadsticks. The girls also had personalized Beverly Hills Hotel cushions. The ceiling was adorned with an abundance of pink, purple, and black balloons. In another video, Kim and all the children joined together to sing a heartfelt rendition of "Happy Birthday" to North and Eva, standing in front of an impressive four-tiered silver cake.

More from Inquisitr

When Whoopi Goldberg Advocated Men's Right to Self-Defense Against Women's Physical Attacks

'I Don't Trust This Person', Rosie O'Donnell Confesses About Ellen DeGeneres Years After Their Feud