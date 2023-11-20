North West, 10, Criticized Mom Kim Kardashian's 2023 Met Gala Gown, Called it 'Beachy'

In a recent teaser for an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, the ever-bold North West, at the tender age of 10, stole the spotlight with her unfiltered critique of her mother Kim Kardashian's Met Gala ensemble. The young fashion critic didn't hold back when she shared her thoughts on the daring Schiaparelli gown adorned with strands of pearls. This unexpected comment has sparked a social media frenzy, with fans and critics alike weighing in on North's outspoken personality and the contentious decision to bring her to the star-studded event.

On Wednesday's episode, viewers were treated to a sneak peek into the glamorous world of the Kardashians as Kim prepared for her 10th Met Gala appearance. Kim, dressed in a pearl-draped Schiaparelli gown, eagerly sought the advice of her daughter North. The 10-year-old fashionista, on the other hand, didn't hold back, calling the look "beachy" and questioning the authenticity of the pearls. The dress designer, Maison Schiaparelli, was taken aback by North's remarks, prompting a nervous response and the admission that it was his "worst nightmare," reports OK! Magazine.

The public response to North West's criticism has been nothing short of spectacular. Fans and critics alike took to social media to express their thoughts on North's bold statements. Some admired her candor, while others chastised Kim for bringing a 10-year-old to such a high-profile event. Comments on one online thread ranged from concerns about exposing North to public scrutiny to opposition to the decision to include children in an event known for long lines and hot weather, per The Sun.

Given North's famous parents, Kim and Kanye West, her life is undoubtedly different from that of most children her age. In the episode, she is seen walking alongside her mother at the Met Gala, dressed in a chic tweed blazer and accessorizing with a pearl necklace. Critics have expressed concern about this, arguing that children should be shielded from the scrutiny and negativity associated with such public events.

North West is forging her path in the entertainment industry, despite her Met Gala criticism. The 10-year-old revealed her ambitious plans to become a rapper, a basketball player, and an artist who sells her artwork in a recent cover story for i-D Magazine. She also expressed a desire to own the successful clothing brands Yeezy and SKIMS owned by her parents. North, who has already lent her voice to Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, is set to launch skincare and toy lines.

Despite North's initial criticism, Kim appeared to take her daughter's viewpoint in stride. The reality star acknowledged North as her "biggest critic" but was pleased to have received the coveted "stamp of approval" from her daughter. Kim's excitement about attending the Met Gala for the tenth time, sharing the red carpet with her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, was highlighted in the episode, per Hollywood Life.

The debate over the authenticity of the pearls on Kim's gown was one of the more intriguing aspects of the saga. Kim confirmed the pearls were real in an interview with Vogue at the event in May, though some had fallen off during her entrance. North was tasked with gathering the fallen pearls, which added a humorous twist to the event.

