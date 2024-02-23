North West, 10, Charts on Billboard with Music Debut on Dad Kanye West's Album 'Vultures 1'

Everyone in the Kardashian family is famous, and North West seems to have inherited the family's penchant for fame. At the young age of only ten, North West has achieved a significant professional milestone by becoming one of the youngest singers to ever chart on the Billboard Hot 100, per The Mirror. This month, the young rapper made her musical debut by appearing on her father Kanye West's most recent album, Vultures 1. With the infectious song Talking, North made her rapping debut. "It's your bestie. Miss, Miss Westie. Don't try to test me, it's gonna get messy. It's gonna get messy. Just, just bless me," she sang.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

Given that North's song debuted at number thirty on Billboard's Hot 100 list, it appears that the song has done well with listeners. Talking was North's first-ever appearance on the Billboard chart, and only a few others have surpassed her as the youngest artist. The youngest performer was Jordy, a French vocalist who recorded Dur dur d'être bébé! (It's Tough to Be a Baby!) at the age of five. With Fingertips - Pt 2, Stevie Wonder became the youngest soloist to reach the top of the list at the age of just 13.

North appeared in the music video for the song, in addition to rapping on it. North is shown at the beginning of the video getting her hair done while mouthing the lines. North was seen in the video with her father and wore an all-black outfit in the song created in association with Ty Dolla $ign. Talking is only one of the album's sixteen songs that have made it onto the chart; a staggering sixteen songs have made it.

Mom Kim Kardashian praised her 10-year-old in an Instagram Story with a screenshot she posted from X, formerly Twitter. "My baby," the proud mom of four wrote across the screenshot, per PEOPLE. In her debut solo cover story for the Fall/Winter 2023 issue of i-D, the preteen discussed her career goals. The preteen is set on a few different vocations, but she still has plenty of time to alter her mind. "A basketball player, a rapper. Well, when I was 7 I wanted to be a boxer," she told the outlet. "But now I don't want to be a boxer. I'm going to do art on the side."

The youngster explained her goals for three years from now, "When I'm like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell." She also wants to inherit her parents' businesses, saying, "Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."