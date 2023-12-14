Noelle Sucks Accused Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo of Copying Her SNL Performance Concept

Noelle Sucks, an independent artist, has accused the renowned pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo of appropriating her artistic concept for Rodrigo's recent performance on Saturday Night Live, held on December 9. During her second appearance on the show as the musical guest since 2021, alt-pop star Rodrigo showcased a unique performance of her hit track All-American Bitch. Nevertheless, Sucks claims that the creative concept behind Rodrigo's performance was not authentically original. “Love u @Olivia Rodrigo, but ur team stole my brain on this one,” Sucks captioned a TikTok she posted recently.

Sucks took to social media and shared a comparative video clip, comparing her artistic creation with Rodrigo's performance, aiming to highlight the similarities between the two. During Rodrigo's second appearance as the musical guest, she presented a beautifully choreographed routine. This routine involved her donning a pink collared dress and sarcastically occupying a table. She engaged in actions such as shattering glass, tossing cake, and smearing red cake across her face and body intensely and dramatically. Interestingly, Sucks' original video portrayed almost similar actions, further underscoring the parallels between the two videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noelle Sucks (@noellesucks)

While looking at the performances, one notable difference was that in Sucks' version, additional dancers were seated at the table beside her, whereas Rodrigo's presentation stood as a solo act, with all the focus centered on her performance. Meanwhile, Sucks also had a collection of one-liners, effectively bringing to light her assertions regarding copyright infringement directed at Rodrigo. “When you see ur intellectual property on one of the biggest, longest-running TV shows for the biggest pop star rn lol,” she wrote. As per the Daily Caller's report, Sucks further claimed that a mutual friend had reportedly disclosed the concept to Rodrigo's team.

Furthermore, according to the reports by the Daily Beast, Sucks mentioned that she attempted to contact Tarik Mikou, the creative director behind Rodrigo's SNL performance, but allegedly received no response. Additionally, she claimed that when her friends commented on Mikou's Instagram post regarding the performance, highlighting the resemblances to her creations, Mikou purportedly restricted the number of comments visible on his posts. The artist also asserted that Mikou unfollowed a mutual friend who had previously shared some of Sucks' work.

no one is doing like olivia rodrigo pic.twitter.com/WkUS8xdmgu — marina (@birthofsyre) December 10, 2023

“In conclusion, give credit where it’s due, or hire me next time,” Sucks said in her video. Meanwhile, Rodrigo's initial performance on the show presented a soft piano interpretation of her widely acclaimed chart-topping single, Vampire. This marked Rodrigo's second prominent late-night appearance within the week, following her earlier visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, demonstrating her active engagement in high-profile television appearances to showcase her musical expertise. The attention she's received so far has ignited a fresh wave of interest, captivating not just the younger generation but also resonating deeply with young adults who find a connection with her. On the other hand, Sucks is also a pop artist, effortlessly winning the hearts of the crowds with her expressive and passionate performances.

