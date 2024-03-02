Noah Cyrus Was Allegedly 'Dating' Dominic Purcell When Mom Tish Cyrus 'Stole' Him

In August 2023, Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell exchanged vows in a small ceremony; Miley Cyrus attended her mother's wedding, but Noah Cyrus did not. Reports suggest that the July hitmaker dated the Prison Break star before her mother's marriage to him, which deepened the family feud. A source told US Weekly that when her mother 'stole' Purcell from her, the Make Me singer was 'distraught.' The mother-of-five 'was aware' of her daughter's relationship with the Australian actor, the insider said, and Noah was "seeing Dominic when Tish started pursuing him."

As per The US Mirror, according to the insider, Miley had set up tight security outside her Malibu residence to prevent her sister Noah from attending their mother's nuptials. They said, "The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]." On the day of their mother's wedding, the disenchanted young star was seen in Walmart with her brother Braison, sporting a Billy Ray Cyrus t-shirt, whereas Miley walked her mother down the aisle during the intimate ceremony. At the time, Miley said, "To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life."

Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus skipped their own mother Tish Cyrus’s wedding to Dominic Purcell and spent their day together at Walmart in Los Angeles, Noah was in a Billy Ray Cyrus t-shirt, and was also allegedly making fun of Tish online.



Miley Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and Trace… pic.twitter.com/XSapTgwElE — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) August 20, 2023

"Noah never dated Dominic, and they were not together. She is delusional to think otherwise and is trying to create a narrative that will paint her as a victim," the insider said. They stated that Tish failed to invite Noah; the source exclusively told The Daily Mail: "Noah was not invited to Tish's wedding and she would not have come even if she was. Tish wanted a peaceful wedding and did not want Noah to create any sort of scene."

The insider believed that the accusations that Tish 'stole' Dominic from Noah have only made the already tense relationship between the mother and daughter—who believed Miley was 'favored' above the other kids—more difficult. They said, "Noah has always craved the attention because she did not get it growing up. Tish was always so Miley-sided because that is where the money was. Miley and Tish are like sisters and Noah has always been envious of this because she's never had a connection with Tish like Miley has."

imagine being noah cyrus her whole life she was compared to miley as the "ugly little sister" and now her mom who looks a lot like miley literally married an ex fling of hers 😭😭😭😭😭 — ari 🦁 haseul on KOMS (@queencarolpls) March 2, 2024

Tish and Dominic are 'all in with each other,' according to another source, who also stated, "Noah and Dominic never even had a thing going on and think that it is ludicrous that people would think Tish stole Dominic from her daughter." The person added, "Tish and Miley are both the same person and that is why they get along with each other so well, but that also leads to the rest of the family not getting along all the time. They both love hard and get very emotional when love goes off the track."