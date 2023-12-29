Nine-Year-Old Taunts Nikki Haley at NH Town Hall, Calls Her “The New John Kerry”

On Thursday in New Hampshire, a 9-year-old kid called former US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, derogatory names. Adam, the child, raised his hand to pose a question to Haley during one of her campaign events. He called her "the new John Kerry" in the process, which made everyone in the room chuckle, including Haley.

Little kid to Nikki Haley: “So Chris Christie thinks that you're a flip-flopper on the Donald Trump issue. And honestly, I agree with him. You're basically the new John Kerry.”



As reported by the New York Post, Adam said, "I wanted to ask you, so Chris Christie thinks that you're a flip-flopper on the Donald Trump issue. And honestly, I agree with him. You're basically the new John Kerry on that if you remember John Kerry from 2004. So my question is: How can you change your opinion on that in just eight years, and will you pardon Donald Trump?"

Haley retaliated by saying that her attitude toward the former president is criticized by both "pro-Trumpers" and "anti-Trumpers." She added, "I told you that I agreed with a lot of his policies. But do I think he’s the right president to go forward? No. We can’t handle the chaos anymore." Haley attacked Christie, accusing him of being "obsessed" with the outgoing president. She said, "I mean God bless him, he’s a friend. He’s obsessed with Trump. He sleeps, eats and breathes it, every day. I’m thinking bigger than that. If we do that, we’re no different than Trump."

Regarding her decision to pardon Trump if he is found guilty of any of the 91 crimes against which he is charged, Haley cited her tried and true argument that it would be unnecessarily polarizing for the nation if Trump were held accountable for his deeds. She said, "What’s in the best interest of the country is not to have an 80-year-old man sitting in jail that continues to divide our country. What’s in the best interest of the country is to pardon him so that we can move on as a country and no longer talk about him." Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL), businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, and former governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson are the other four contenders for the nomination.

Image Source: Getty Images | @Photo by Mark Wilson

The allusion to Kerry alluded to the previous contender's shift in viewpoint during his campaign two decades before. Though he eventually ran a campaign against all of these programs, as a senator he voted in favor of bills including the Patriot Act, No Child Left Behind, and a $87 billion funding package for the American military. Kerry is the special envoy on climate change for President Joe Biden. From 2017 to 2018, Haley served as the US representative to the UN. In the GOP primary polls, she is lagging behind former President Donald Trump, and she just made a mistake in a different town hall gathering in New Hampshire. Haley omitted to mention slavery when asked what caused the Civil War to begin.

