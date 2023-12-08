Nikki Haley Targeted by Rivals at the Fourth GOP Presidential Debate as She Continues to Rise in Polls

Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador who has been rising in the polls but is still far behind former President Donald Trump, found herself the target of well-practiced attacks from GOP rivals Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy within minutes of the first question in the fourth Republican primary debate.

Trump's continued popularity among the Republican base is evident in the fact that none of the contenders on stage in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, seemed willing to take direct aim at the front-runner, except for former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who has made criticizing the businessman the focal point of his campaign, per Reuters.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Midway through defending his collapsing poll numbers, DeSantis changed course and began attacking Haley, saying she was against his bill that outlawed transition healthcare for transgender adolescents, per The New York Times. Haley first stated she was against this kind of treatment, but she then changed her mind and claimed she didn't think a separate bill that DeSantis signed went far enough. In his attempt to justify his candidacy to voters despite Trump's overwhelming advantage, DeSantis said of Haley, “She caves anytime the left comes after her, anytime the media comes after her,” in his opening response of the evening.

Nikki Haley came under attack from her rivals early in the latest Republican presidential debate, a sign of her momentum — though she's still far behind Donald Trump. She relished the moment. Watch the video of the exchange, courtesy of #NewsNation. https://t.co/kozQDi4VpZ pic.twitter.com/g8rmy4au5q — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 7, 2023

DeSantis and Ramaswamy alternated in criticizing Haley for the first fifteen minutes, sometimes interrupting each other before she could answer. Haley, who savored the moment, quipped, “I love all the attention. Fellas, thank you for that.”

The only person who believed that the United States should stop supporting Ukraine against Russia was Ramaswamy, a fervent isolationist. Haley, who has highlighted her qualifications in international affairs, came under fire from him when he said that experience "is not the same as wisdom." Christie intervened to support Haley although he is an opponent, telling Ramaswamy that the politician was coming off as "the most obnoxious blowhard in America." After calling Ramaswamy "scum" at the last debate, Haley remarked that it was "not worth my time to respond" when he referred to her as corrupt once more.

Eight years ago, Trump said he was your voice. He’s letting us know what he’ll be in a second term. It’s not your retribution. It’s his retribution. pic.twitter.com/nqeXdgLbRY — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) December 7, 2023

Instead of responding to a query about whether he was a “unifier,” Ramaswamy attacked Haley's financial pursuits, asserting that she had become “bankrupt” upon her departure from the Trump administration and had promptly sought new means of generating income. “We weren’t bankrupt when I left the U.N. — we’re people of service,” Haley replied. “My husband is in the military, and I served our country as U.N. ambassador.”

Her rejoinders did little to stop DeSantis and Ramaswamy's onslaught, as they persisted in their shared claim that Haley would be accountable to her affluent backers. Haley fired back again. “In terms of these donors that are supporting me, they’re just jealous,” Haley said of both her rivals. “They wish they were supporting them.”

“Nikki is corrupt. This is a woman who will send your kids to die so she can buy a bigger house.”



—Vivek Ramaswamy, holding up a handmade sign, goes on an extended attack against Nikki Haley for “corruption” and using “identity politics.” pic.twitter.com/y69tKnXlBY — The Recount (@therecount) December 7, 2023

Given DeSantis's months-long drop amid doubts about his likeability and harsh insults from Trump, Haley is now virtually even with DeSantis in some polls thanks to the strong response she's getting from voters. On November 28, Americans for Prosperity Action gave Haley the much-needed endorsement, which improved her position in the competition.

