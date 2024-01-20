Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor, Nikki Haley is choosing unconventional strategies to connect with the voters. The GOP runner held an impromptu press conference at Mary Ann’s diner in Amherst, New Hampshire this week. As per Politico, Haley allegedly declared to a group of voters at a table that she would not serve as "anybody's vice president" while having one-on-one meetings with each of her supporters. She continued, “I’ve said from the very beginning: I don’t play for second. I don’t want to be anybody’s vice president. That is off the table,” Haley offered her sharp rejection.

News: @NikkiHaley just told a table of voters at a diner in Amherst, NH - “I don’t want to be anybody’s vice-president, that’s off the table”https://t.co/MhhWE34Vt0 — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) January 19, 2024

“I have always said that. That is a game they play that I’m not going to play. I don’t want to be vice president,” she added. Thus, refuting the endorsement of former President Donald Trump as to being his running mate once again.

At an impromptu press conference at Mary Ann’s diner in Amherst, NH, Nikki Haley tells the press that Trump’s mounting attacks show that he’s “clearly insecure.” “He knows that something’s wrong” pic.twitter.com/zc4LEkIUqS — Carine Hajjar (@carinehajjar2) January 19, 2024

Haley’s firm statement came a day after it was reported that Haley, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) were Trump’s top three choices for vice president. The White House frontrunner had previously declared that she would not settle for the second position, “I don’t play for second, I’ve never played for second,” she said when asked if she would accept Trump’s ticket. As per The Washington Post, Haley continued to portray herself as a candidate who can reach outside the traditional GOP base at campaign rallies in the Granite State on Friday, just days before the state's primary. Thus, proving that she is capable of turning the table on both Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

When questioned about her ability to win over MAGA voters, Haley replied: “Do you want a Republican that can win more than just this small group? Do you want a Republican that can win the presidency by bringing more people into our party?” “This is a wake-up call for the Republican Party,” she added. "Trump says things. Americans aren't stupid to just believe what he says," Haley told the media during a campaign stop in Hollis, New Hampshire. "The reality is — who lost the House for us? Who lost the Senate? Who lost The White House? Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump."

I have a different style and approach from Joe Biden and Donald Trump. No drama. No vendettas. No whining. Just results. pic.twitter.com/llqGBFhi4c — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 16, 2024

As per CBS News, Her message to voters on her campaign rallies around the Granite State has been to see past Trump's "political chaos" and see her as a better option than his "drama." "My style is different (from Trump's). No vendettas, no trauma, no vengeance. It's about results," Haley stated during her speech in Hollis. She also stated she wasn't going to let Trump's continuous slurs get to her down., "I'll let people decide what he means by his attacks," Haley said. "What we know is, look, he's insecure. If he goes and does his temper tantrum, if he's going and spending millions of dollars on TV, he's insecure. He knows that something's wrong. I don't sit there and worry about whether it's personal or what he means by the end of the day," Haley said.

