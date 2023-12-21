Nikki Haley Snaps at ABC Journalist, Says Media Is ‘Exhausting’ and is 'Obsessed With Trump'

GOP candidate Nikki Haley is just about done with the media's obsession with former president Donald Trump. When questioned about Trump's campaign theme of taking revenge and going after political opponents, Haley voiced irritation in a feisty Sunday interview on ABC News' This Week. She stressed the need for a new generation of leaders who concentrate on topics that are important to average people and attacked the media for being fixated on Trump, per State of the Union. “You’re exhausting,” Haley said, “in your obsession with him. The thing is, the normal people aren’t obsessed with Trump like you guys are.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Also Read: Mary Trump Delighted as Colorado Supreme Court Bars Trump from 2024 Ballot

“The normal people care about the fact that they can’t afford things. They feel like their freedoms are being taken away. They think the government is too big. I know y’all want to talk about every single word he says and every single tweet he does. That’s exactly why we need a new-generational leader because people don’t want to hear about every word a person says or every tweet,” the former ambassador and GOP candidate for 2024 yelled at journalist Jonathan Karl.

“They want to know how you fought for them that day, and they want to know how their life is going to be different,” she continued. “And life will be a whole lot different if the media would stop this obsession with Trump.”

“I mean, I was just asking about his central campaign theme which is, I want — you know, I am your ‘retribution,'” Karl responded calmly. “And he’s winning in the polls. That’s why I’m asking. It’s not an obsession. I’m asking about the leading candidate that you’ve been running against.”

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy Pledges Himself Out of Colorado’s Republican Primary Ballot in Solidarity With Trump

After backing Haley, the Republican governor of New Hampshire Chris Sununu joined her for the ABC interview and asserted that Trump makes every effort to "not talk about the issues." Haley slammed the media and asked them to talk about issues related to Trump. "If you want to talk about Trump — if you want to talk about Trump, why don't you go ask him if he's going to get on a debate stage in Iowa," Haley said, per The Messenger.

Also Read: Conservatives Jump to Chip Roy's Defense as Donald Trump Calls Him a RINO: "It's Laughably Insane"

In the Sunday conversation with Karl, Haley also disclosed that should she win the presidency, she would take all reasonable steps to avoid being embroiled in Trump's legal disputes. "President Trump is going to have to defend himself, no matter what. If he's found guilty, he's found guilty. If he's found innocent, he's found innocent," she said. "It would be wasted energy for me to sit there and focus on court cases and not focus on how to win that room that we just left," Haley emphasized.

Haley, however, has suggested in the past she could pardon Trump if she assumes power, in line with other GOP candidates' positions, such as Vivek Ramaswamy's. Haley stated in June that she would still be "inclined" to pardon Donald Trump even if he is found guilty of federal charges, only days after labeling him "reckless".

More from Inquisitr

Rudy Giuliani Faces A New Lawsuit From Georgia Election Workers Following A $148 Million Victory

Former News Anchor Kari Lake is a Frequent Visitor to Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Estate: "She Practically Lives There"