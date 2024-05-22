Nikki Glaser Calls Out Ben Affleck for Bombing at Tom Brady Roast: ‘He Didn’t Practice Enough'

Ben Affleck's awkward performance at Netflix’s Tom Brady roast, fell flat and attracted criticism from fellow comedians and viewers alike. During the roast, Affleck started an intriguing ramble about social media, which failed to resonate with the audience. Nikki Glaser, a standout comedian at the event, criticized Affleck’s act during an interview on KFC Radio.

As per the New York Post, she said, “I haven’t watched it again...how it looked, because I don’t like to watch people bomb. He didn’t prepare. He’s famous enough that he probably thinks that this is beneath him to do this, so [sic] I’m just gonna do a favor. It’s not going to be that big of a deal.” Glasser opined that the theme of the monologue was self-centered and out of touch.

She explained, “There were jokes that could have been used to fill up a set that would have been amazing, but either they couldn’t get him on the phone enough to work out something, he didn’t practice enough, or he just picked a bad premise and then he had to stick to it the whole time. It didn’t work right away, so it’s not gonna work later.”

Glasser wasn’t the only one to criticize the performance. Comedian Dane Cook, who attended but did not participate in the roast, echoed similar sentiments in a viral TikTok video. Cook remarked, “Across the board, everybody brought the house down...I’ve never seen so many people at a roast, and I’ve never seen so many roasters crush [it]. I thought every single person on the roast seriously did great. Put this rumor to rest first. Ben Affleck didn’t bomb because Ben Affleck was not funny. Ben Affleck’s really funny. We’ve seen him on late-night talk shows, the Dunkin’ commercial, and stuff like that. He could be funny. He decided to deliver a monologue that just…it didn’t work. He was tied into it for about four to five minutes, and about 40 seconds in, it was clear it just wasn’t the right choice,” as reported by OK Magazine.

Affleck’s rant included a tirade against social media users who criticize Brady. He exclaimed, "I guess for some reason, he gets a lot of online criticism. I took a look at it, and I got to say, I didn't even last two f------ hours. It was the most toxic thing I have ever experienced. You sit there, f------ hiding behind your keyboard. Spewing out all this f------ toxic s--- about people you'd be afraid to come up to if you saw them at the car wash [...] You guys out there talking s---, all right behind your f------ keyboard, that doesn't make you a fan. That makes you a b---- …I don’t think I’ll ever get this chance again. I’m probably never going to work again, actually, after tonight.”