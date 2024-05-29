Nigeria’s First Lady Took a Dig at Meghan Markle For Flaunting 'Nakedness' During Her Recent Visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit to Nigeria has garnered significant attention for Buckingham Palace. The Duchess of Sussex exuded confidence in every outfit she wore during the three-day trip. However, as per Mirror UK, Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, heavily criticized Markle for flaunting her 'nakedness everywhere' during her stay.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Andrew Esiebo

She delivered an emphatic speech at an event commemorating President Bola Tinubu's one year in office. During her address, the First Lady highlighted women's substantial contributions to society and subtly took a dig at Markle.

Referencing the recent Met Gala, she stated, "The message here is we have to salvage our children. We see the way they dress. They keep forgetting that Nigeria, we are beautiful. You can see what they showcase on the stage, I said, 'We are fashionable, we see what is going on'. We are not having the Met Gala. And everyone, the nakedness, is just everywhere and the men are well-clothed."

She added, "So we have to do something. Tell them we don't accept nakedness in our culture. That is not beautiful. It's not beautiful at all. And they're all beautiful girls, but they should be confident in who they are. They do not want to mimic and try to emulate film stars from America. They don't know where they come from."

Oluremi asked the crowd, "Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa? That is something we have to take home with us. We know who we are. Don't lose who you are." In light of the same, an X user remarked, "Meghan Markle managed to create an international incident! We warned her about the clothes."

Echoing similar sentiments, another added, "When choosing her clothing for the tour, did she not research what would be appropriate? How could she get it SO wrong? Some of the clothing she wore is far more revealing than what she normally wears so could it have been deliberate??"

Chiming in, a user asserted, "She should really respect other people's culture and should apologize to the country." However, others weren't too sure if the First Lady's remarks were aimed at Markle. An X user opined, "She’s talking about Nigerian girls dressing like the Kardashians."

They added, "She even said look at Meghan that came here, implying even Meghan was interested in the country. She was talking in praise. Letting girls know they can be proud of their country. Stop twisting her words."

According to the New York Post, Markle's selection of pricey and revealing attire, in a conservative country drew criticism from experts. A fashion critic argued that Markle "bared too much skin" and should have opted for more modest attire given the trip was arranged by Buckingham Palace.