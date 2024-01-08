Nigel Lythgoe Resigns From 'SYTYCD' Following Paula Abdul's Accusations of Sexual Assault

Nigel Lythgoe, the producer of American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, has decided to exit the competition dance show amidst allegations of sexual assault brought forward by Paula Abdul, according to Radar Online. Lythgoe confirmed that he will not be involved in the upcoming season of the reality show. “I have informed the producers of So You Think You Can Dance of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series,” Lythgoe said in a statement on Friday. He expressed that his decision was made out of heartfelt concern and was entirely his decision.

"This great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain," he said on Friday. He added, “In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation." Moreover, the production companies of So You Think You Can Dance collaborated to release a joint statement. It read, “19 Entertainment, Dick Clark Productions, and FOX can confirm the upcoming season of So You Think You Can Dance will proceed, although without Nigel Lythgoe, to ensure the show remains committed to the contestants, who have worked incredibly hard for the opportunity to compete on our stage," as reported by The New York Post. In addition, the joint statement highlighted that no definitive choice has been made regarding a replacement judge for the upcoming season scheduled to premiere on FOX this March.

Abdul's lawsuit against Lythgoe alleging sexual assault surfaced recently, asserting that the former American Idol executive forced himself on her during her tenures as a judge on both the singing competition and SYTYCD. The lawsuit outlined two purported incidents, one of which Abdul claimed to have disclosed to her representative but refrained from pursuing further due to apprehensions about potential repercussions.

I see the ‘ol playbook of labelling women who claim abuse as mad is still actively being used by men like Nigel Lythgoe.



https://t.co/rIyFvNpnNk — David Challen (@David_Challen) January 4, 2024

As reported by Fox News, Lythgoe denied the allegations by stating, "To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement." He added, "For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear–and entirely platonic–friends and colleagues. Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press, and I want to be clear: Not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for." He additionally commented on Abdul's past instances of unpredictable conduct and expressed his confusion about why she would initiate a lawsuit that, in his view, she should recognize as being untrue.

The producer said, "But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have." Meanwhile, Abdul joined the original American Idol judging team with Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson for the first eight seasons, spanning from 2002 to 2009. At the same time, Lythgoe produced American Idol from 2002 to 2008. Later on, Lythgoe helped create SYTYCD and was a judge from 2005 to 2019. Abdul had a guest judging role in SYTYCD's 10th season and became a regular judge for seasons 12 and 13.

