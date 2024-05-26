Nicole Shanahan, RFK Jr.’s Vice President Pick, Reportedly Had an Affair With Elon Musk

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced Nicole Shanahan as his choice for vice president in his independent presidential bid. Meanwhile, The New York Times published a detailed report on Shanahan's past in Silicon Valley. She reportedly enjoyed a lavish lifestyle during her five-year marriage to Google co-founder Sergey Brin. She was a prominent figure in the Valley's top social circles, according to HuffPost. The report also explores her reputation for enjoying parties and her rumored affair with controversial billionaire Elon Musk.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ian Tuttle

The investigation claimed that Shanahan frequently used drugs like cocaine, ketamine, and psychedelic mushrooms with the elite of the tech world. It also alleges that she had an affair with Tesla CEO Musk, a claim that both have denied in the past; however, the NYT cited three anonymous sources to support its report on Shanahan's alleged fling with Musk. According to the report, Shanahan and Brin separated after she had a sexual encounter with Musk in 2021. These events were part of the privileged lifestyle Shanahan lived in the heart of the nation's tech scene before entering politics.

Finding out that 70-year-old RFK Jr. has chosen 44-year-old Nicole Shanahan the ex-wife of google co-founder Sergey Brin who allegedly had an affair with Elon Musk as his running mate proves that politics is basically just gossip filled theater. It may make for must see T.V. But… pic.twitter.com/wLdNAXLpSq — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) March 26, 2024

Shanahan and Brin got married in 2018 and initially enjoyed a luxurious life together, jet-setting around the globe, spending time on Brin's yacht, and lodging at exclusive retreats. However, as their alleged differences grew, sources claim Shanahan started going out more without Brin, with her partying reportedly escalating to unhealthy levels. In early 2021, at a Miami party, Shanahan became so intoxicated that she needed an IV infusion. According to court documents, Brin and Shanahan separated two weeks after her liason with Musk. Brin, the tech mogul, filed for divorce in January 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.

Later on, in an interview with PEOPLE, Shanahan said, “My career has been based on academic and intellectual credibility, and I was being shamed internationally for being a cheater. To be known because of a sexual act is one of the most humiliating things . . . it was utterly debilitating.” She strongly denied any involvement with Musk, stating to the magazine that she was deeply upset by the accusations. Shanahan further mentioned, “There’s a lot of layers of irony. It feels frustrating. I stayed out of conferences and public conversations for almost a year. I had to come to terms with that reality."

Furthermore, while defending herself, she said, “It would be very easy to be angry and to feel defamed and seek clarity. In practical terms, I understand why they did it, but in a deeper, spiritual context, I can’t understand — I would never do anything like that.” Meanwhile, when Kennedy revealed his choice for running mate in March, he expressed confidence that Shanahan was the perfect candidate for the role. He also claimed that she is a “fierce warrior mom” who “overcame every daunting obstacle and went on to achieve the highest levels of the American dream.”