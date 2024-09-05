Nicole Kidman Shares Unconventional Marriage Rule With Keith Urban: "I Don’t Want That..."

Australian actress Nicole Kidman has been happily married to her country singer and songwriter husband Keith Urban since 2006. But in a time when the public witnesses celebrity couples splitting left and right, Kidman has a secret key to her long-lasting marital union. The Aquaman actress disclosed on the Something To Talk About podcast's 2023 episode that they have a clear communication rule between them: no texting each other. While appearing on the podcast, Kidman shared that she was the one who came up with the unconventional agreement between them.

"We never text each other, can you believe that? We started out that way – I was like, 'If you want to get a hold of me, call me,' I wasn't really a texter,” the Moulin Rouge actress shared on the podcast. She admitted that Urban did try to text her a few times early in their relationship but Kidman wasn't very responsive towards the texts. So he switched to voice calling and video calling her. “We just do voice-to-voice or skin-to-skin, as we always say. We talk all the time and we FaceTime but we just don’t text because I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times. I don’t want that between my lover and me,” she told Parade.

According to PEOPLE, Kidman and Urban first met in 2005 at an event in Los Angeles. "It was my 38th birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York," Kidman recalled to PEOPLE in 2019. "That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry.'"

Kidman quickly realized that she had found the one she would like to spend her life with. "I believed by that point he was the love of my life," she continued. "Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is.'" Kidman and Urban got hitched almost a year later in Australia and in 2024, they celebrated their 18th anniversary. Kidman gave birth to their daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret soon after.

However, the pair had made sure to prioritize their family despite having busy schedules. "I remember talking to somebody once and they were like, 'What do you do?' I'm like, 'Well, primarily I have my family, I raise my kids, and I work'," she told the outlet. "I'm raising a soon-to-be 16-year-old and a 13-year-old who are divine. They're just lovely people and I'm so lucky that I have Keith. That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back." According to The U.S. Sun, Kidman had previously been in a series of failed relationships and a marriage. She used to date Lenny Kravitz and was in a long-term relationship and marriage with her Days of Thunder co-star Tom Cruise that ended in a divorce in 2001.