Nicole Kidman Seemingly Disappointed by Keith Urban’s ‘Heroin’ Comment Given His Past Struggles

Nicole Kidman is reportedly disappointed with her husband, Keith Urban's recent social media post. Urban performed an acoustic cover of Ariana Grande’s hit single, We Can’t Be Friends, at an intimate gig and posted a clip of the performance on Instagram. He captioned the post, "This song is audible heroin," a comparison he reiterated in a subsequent interview, where he said, “I don't know what is going on with that song, but I cannot stop playing it. It's like audible heroin. I have to have another hit. I play that thing over and over and over.” Urban faced immediate backlash from fans and his wife, Kidman given his infamous battle with drug and alcohol addiction in the past.

An insider revealed, “Nicole would never ask him to take down a post but she was disappointed. It brought back a very dark time for them when they almost split, but worse than that, she doesn't want her kids to start thinking it's cool or OK or something you can easily fix…went through hell because of Keith's addictions.” Urban sought help and entered rehab on several occasions. In October 2006, just months after marrying Kidman, he checked himself into the Betty Ford Center. Later, he credited Kidman for saving him.

As per Daily Mail, he remarked, “I was very, very blessed to have Nic call an intervention on me…my fresh marriage.” In a conversation with Oprah Winfrey, he confessed, “The love in that room at that moment was just right. To see love in action in that way...I'd never experienced anything like that before.” In a 2018 interview, he however admitted regret. “I wish I'd gotten sober many years earlier than I did, but it is what it is. I knew I wasn't at my full potential, and that's what was starting to get to me. I was enslaved...I was living a very, very small life.”

As per Billboard, Urban also noted that he had failed at relationships before meeting Kidman and that his song lyrics about love did not reflect his reality at the time. He said, “I would write these songs about love and relationships. I remember writing Somebody Like You and playing it for my girlfriend at the time and she just looked at me and said, ‘You're a f**king hypocrite,’ and I couldn't argue with that.”

Delving into his past, he shared, "My dad was an alcoholic, so I grew up in an alcoholic house and it took me a long time to believe I was wired the same.” He added, “But I had to find a different way to be in the world. I’m glad it didn’t change anything about my music. I wrote plenty of hit songs while drunk. I wrote plenty sober. I feel lucky it hasn’t defined my creativity.”