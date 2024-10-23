Nicole Kidman Fears She Lost Son to Scientology as New Tattoo Hints His Ascent Within Church's Ranks

Nicole Kidman shares two adopted children— Isabella and Connor— with ex-husband Tom Cruise. She has always been fiercely protective of them. In a 2018 exclusive with Who magazine, Kidman stated that she accepts them for who they are despite their deep-seated belief in Scientology. The Aquaman actress stated, “They are adults. They can make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.” Their relationship, however, has since strained. Kidman was particularly worried about Connor after he got '1938'— an important date in Scientology— permanently inked.

According to the Daily Mail, Kidman allegedly fears that she has lost her son to Scientology and with it, also any chance at reconciliation. "Nicole's ache for her son is very real and extremely painful," a source revealed, earlier this year in July. "Seeing Connor double down on his devotion to Scientology with a permanent inking on his body will be hard for her to take," the insider explained.

The 1938 tattoo is believed to be a reference to the first mention of Scientology by L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of the faith. According to sources, the new ink marks Connor's ascent within the church's ranks and identifies him as "some kind of 'prince' of Scientology." Since their parents' widely reported divorce in 2001, Connor and his sister Isabella have remained devout Scientologists. The siblings allegedly have maintained a distance from their mum over her status as a 'suppressive person' within their church.

"Nicole knows Connor and Bella are enveloped in their dad's religion and will always respect that," the source added. "She had hoped they might grow out of it once they got older or at least allow her to explain. However, if Connor is being earmarked for a senior role in the organization, Nicole knows she has probably lost him forever," the insider concluded. “I am very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is,” Kidman explained in her 2018 interview.

She argued at the time that she was 'an example of tolerance' – that no matter what, she would love and be 'available' for her children. The Big Little Lies actress stressed, “[This] is so important because if that is taken away from a child...to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family...I believe it’s wrong. So, that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love." Contrary to her claims, Kidman famously thanked only her daughters with her second husband, Keith Urban, in her award acceptance speeches in 2017 and 2018.