Nicole Brown Simpson's Friends Revealed O.J. Simpson Used to Stalk Her: "He was Hiding in the Bushes"

By Shraddha
Published on : 02:30 PST, Sep 22, 2024
The documentary The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, which aired on June 1st, revealed that Nicole Brown Simpson was allegedly stalked by her ex-husband, O.J. Simpson. This claim was made by her close friend, Faye Resnick. She also said that the stalking was done just weeks before Nicole's murder. The series showed the back story and what led to the controversial murder in 1994. The documentary also featured around 50 people's interviews including family members and friends. 

Resnick was aware of several horrible aspects of O.J.'s behavior, including the fact that it occurred during the same month as her friend's death. In the documentary, Resnick claimed O.J. started spying on Nicole. She claimed that it all started after the divorce, apparently when he started seeing her doing good in her life and being happy. "He was kind of spying on her a lot because he was realizing that she was becoming happy. He was, like, stalking. Hiding — in the bushes. Actually in the bushes," she stated. She said that Nicole warned her to be cautious about what she said. "Be careful what you say, he could be right next to us. I saw him last night in the bush. I don't want to get him too upset, he's watching all the time," Resnick recalled Nicole telling her, as per The Jasmine Brand

 

 

Another friend, Robin Greer, shares a disturbing incident from October 1993. She claims O.J. Simpson broke into Nicole's rental home after seeing her with another man through the window. "If you're hiding in the bushes and you're looking, you can see them kissing on the couch, and that's apparently what O.J. was doing," Greer states. The following day, O.J. allegedly confronted Nicole, leading to a situation so volatile that she called 911. In a recording played in the documentary, Nicole is heard telling the operator, "He's going to beat the [expletive] out of me."

 

 

Brian "Kato" Kaelin was the person who lived in a guest house on Nicole's property. He supported the statements about forced entry. "The doors of her house had been broken. I saw that they were off the hinges. The hinges were broken, and the doors were ready to fall, just hanging by a few of the screws," Kaelin recounts. The documentary also revealed that just 5 days before Nicole's death, she called the domestic violence helpline for help. In that phone call, she allegedly only revealed her first name and spoke about her husband's violent behavior, as per Bussiness Insider.

 

 

In a widely publicized 1995 trial, O.J. was found not guilty of the double murders of Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman. But in the year 1997, O.J. was found responsible in a civil court. He was asked to pay $33.5 million to the victims' families. Later, when he died on April 10, 2024, at 76 years old, he still owed over $100 million to the Goldman family. The murders he was involved in are still officially unsolved.

