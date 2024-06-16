Nicole Brown Simpson Warned Friends — O.J. Once Threatened to 'Chop' Her Up in 'Little Pieces'

Nicole Brown Simpson allegedly told her friends and family that O.J. Simpson would kill her with a knife one day, and this revelation hits differently now, 30 years after her murder in 1994. It appears as though Nicole's inner circle still thinks O.J. was the culprit behind her murder, even though he walked out free after a hotly debated and controversial legal battle. A new documentary, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, features never-before-seen home videos and interviews that shed light on the troubled relationship.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by S Granitz

Nicole's close friend, D'Anne Purcilly, recounted a conversation where Nicole once expressed her fear of being attacked from behind and 'slashed by a knife.' Purcilly knew where the fear was stemming from, given that O.J. had an extensive knife collection. What's even more disturbing is that Nicole told Purcilly about the alleged threats O.J. had made during heated arguments with her. Apparently, he said to Nicole, "I am going to chop you up in little pieces and bury you and no one will know where you are."

On that fateful night in June 1994, Nicole had been out celebrating her daughter Sydney's dance recital. After returning home and tucking her kids into bed, her brutally stabbed body was discovered outside her Los Angeles residence along with that of Ron Goldman. The gruesome crime scene left lasting trauma–Nicole was nearly decapitated, she had been stabbed seven times, and her throat was slashed almost to her spine. Her sisters Denise Brown, Dominique Brown, and Tanya Brown had to dress her in a turtleneck for the funeral to cover the severe wound. As Denise bluntly stated, "He f****g almost decapitated her. It was so awful."

However, it was at that very funeral that those closest to Nicole believed O.J. confessed. A friend, Robin Greer, claimed, "He just stood over the coffin looking at her saying, 'I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry, Nic, I'm so sorry.' He was just admitting that he did it." Purcilly also recalled Nicole's mother, Juditha Anne Brown, directly asking O.J. if he was responsible, to which he repeatedly responded, "I loved her too much," as per Yahoo! Another disturbing incident, according to Dominique, was that "OJ stopped me, grabbed my hand and took me over to Nicole and I knelt with him in front of my dead sister.”

Nicole had called the cops on New Year's Eve in 1988 after O.J. had beaten her up. Her diary entries reveal that O.J. regularly threw Nicole against walls when he was angry. They divorced early in 1993, but O.J. remained obsessed with Nicole until her death. Her friend Faye Resnick, from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, said, "She always knew he was going to hurt her. O.J. was kind of spying on her a lot, because he realised she was becoming happy," as per Mirror.