Nicolas Cage Had a Baffling Response on Being Questioned About His Earliest Memory

Nicolas Cage left fans and host Stephen Colbert baffled after his answer when he was asked to elaborate on his earliest memory on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in a round of questionnaires, reported Huff Post.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Nicolas Cage is well known for being an eccentric and humorous personality, and he certainly didn't fail to show it in a recent interview with The Late Show host. The Q&A session or 'The Colbert Questionert' as designed by an AI tool, is a fun-filled session that according to Colbert 'shows the world who you are' in a series of entertaining and 'penetrating' questions. Cage appears to be ready to be questioned as opposed to being anonymous.

The first question directed to the National Tressure actor was about his food preference as the host began the round by asking 'What is the best sandwich?' Cage responded saying the Muffleta sandwich at the Central Grocery located in New Orleans. He proceeds to describe the said sandwich and says it's a combination of salami and provolone cheeses along with a special olive dressing and soft bread that makes it a tangy and sublime treat to feast on.

The following questions were about a concert he attended and the scariest animal according to him; a centipede because "look at it," said Cage after emphasizing the positives of centipedes in the natural realm and highlighting its 'vicious' eating method, also referencing Renfield.

The next question was rather philosophical, as he was asked about his thoughts on events post-death. The actor responds with a well-thought-out and unfiltered response in lieu of the matter and questions the 'consciousness' of the spark that inanimates one's body. A very Cage-esqe response to the question.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

The question that followed left fans in the audience, the viewers online along with the host himself baffled by Cage's response to the recollection of his earliest memory. The Croods voice actor begins by emphasizing his memories from 'in-utero' - from his time in the womb and recalls seeing "faces in the dark". "I know this sounds powerfully abstract...but maybe it really happened," says Cage after baffling the audience. Colbert pondered over the fact and whether his pre-natal mind conjured these faces or if he was perhaps accompanied by other people in his mother's womb.

"Now that I'm no longer in-utero, I would have to imagine that it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me at that stage. That's going way back, so I don't know...but that comes to mind...That thought has crossed my mind" responded Cage.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Craig Barritt

Other questions included the actor's favorite action film - Bruce Lee's, Enter The Dragon and his least favorite smell to which he responded with his wife's pet pomeranian's poop, earning giggles from the audience and Colbert on his very 'specific' answer.