Nicki Minaj Faces Backlash for Calling Princess Diana a ‘Dear Friend’ During UK Concert: ‘Since When’

Nicki Minaj, popular for her unique performances, found herself the subject of mixed reactions after a surprising tribute to Princess Diana at her recent concert. The rapper was performing in Birmingham, England when she decided to ask the audience for a moment of silence for her ‘dear friend,’ the late Princess Diana.

During the concert, Minaj handed her microphone to an attendee who revealed he was from Wales. Seizing the moment, Minaj linked his hometown to the late Princess of Wales. She said in a British accent, “Wales! It always reminds me of a dear friend of mine –– well, she’s not here anymore –– but the Princess of Wales.” She then paused and called for a ‘moment of silence,’ holding the microphone to her chest and bowing her head while the audience hushed down slightly.

As per Page Six, this unexpected tribute quickly went viral, with fans and critics alike sharing their thoughts on social media. Many were confused by Minaj’s claims of friendship with Princess Diana, who passed away in 1997. One user wrote, "A dear friend of mine 💀💀💀 bitch been dead since 1997 😭," another added, "Since when is the princess of Wales a dear friend to her 🤔." a third user chimed in, “Not Nicki's dear friend lady Di 😂,” another user echoed a similar emotion and wrote, “A dear friend of mine… She was 14 when Diana died… 😂”

Despite the criticism, some fans appreciated the gesture and Minaj’s effort to honor Diana. One user added, “Our queen literally paying respect to Diana 🥺🥺,” while another praised her and wrote, "I love your fake British accent tho QUEEN 😭 😭 😭."

As per the New York Post, Minaj’s admiration for Princess Diana is not new. In 2018, she claimed her album Queen was inspired by Diana, tweeting, “8|10|18 #Queen THE ALBUM ~ It’s the strength that causes the confusion & fear. Why is she strong? #WhyDoThePublicStillSupportHer God bless this woman’s legacy & every woman who’s ever felt like this. #QueenDiana.” The tweet also included a clip of Diana in which she was seen saying, “I’m here to do good. I am not a destructive person. I think very strong women in history had to walk down a similar path. It’s the strength that causes the confusion and the fear.” She also referenced Diana in her collaboration with Ice Spice on the song Princess Diana, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This tribute comes amid a challenging time for Minaj, who was recently arrested in Amsterdam for alleged drug possession. The rapper shared the ordeal on Instagram, showing police officers searching her bags and finding marijuana, which she claimed belonged to her security team. Minaj was fined and released but had to cancel a concert in Manchester due to the delay. She said, “Please please please accept my deepest & most sincere apologies…I have sooooooooo much video evidence. You wouldn’t believe it if I told you…I’ll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here tho.”